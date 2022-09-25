Southland Stags finally get some reward for 2022 NPC effort

Jay Renton of Southland kicks the ball during the round eight Bunnings NPC match between Southland and Counties Manukau at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

The Southland Stags players have finally got the reward they deserve, says coach Dale MacLeod.

After eight straight losses in the 2022 National Provincial Championship Southland registered its first victory on Sunday beating Counties Manukau 30-26 at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

Southland led 10-5 at halftime despite Counties dominating most facets of the game. Then just a minute into the second half the Stags were reduced to 14 players for 20 minutes when flanker Hayden Michaels was shown a red card after he clashed heads with a Counties player when going high in a tackle.

It’s a decision MacLeod admitted after the game he felt was harsh.

During that 20-minute period the Stags leaked 21 points and at 26-13 with 14 minutes to play in the game Southland’s first win looked like it was slipping from its grasp.

But Counties were playing their third game in their “storm week” and looked to start to hit a wall. At the same time the Stags players dug deep.

With 13 minutes to play replacement hooker Jacob Payne scored from a lineout drive. Five minutes later replacement prop Paula Latu showed good strength to burrow over from close range to make it 26-25. The Robbie Robinson conversion pushed Southland to a 27-26 lead with seven minutes to play.

With time almost up on the clock, Robinson lined up a penalty from close 40m out. He made no mistake and that was the last act of the game as the players and the Stags supporters went into celebration mode.

“It was good for [the players] to get finally feel a win and find a way to win. Especially after the year we’ve had, and the injuries we've had,” MacLeod said.

“That’s not excuse. But it’s really good for this group to taste victory. People say, ‘you’re going well’, but it’s really weird for them and really weird for me too.

“We are not here to go well, we are here to win games. So these guys have got to learn how to win and taste that.

“Especially with the effort they’ve put in. They would be as good as any group I’ve ever coached as far as quality of person.”

While the victory put some well-deserved smiles on the Southland rugby public’s faces MacLeod was quick to think about the Stags final assignment of the 2022 season against North Harbour in Invercargill on Saturday.

Michaels is unlikely to be a starter, not because of the red card, but the head knock he suffered in the tackle.

Soon after Michaels left the field fellow looseforward Blair Ryall was also forced from the field with what looked to be a nasty arm injury.

MacLeod has used 52 players to date in 2022 and was in search of some more looseforwards straight after the fulltime whistle on Sunday.

“I’ve just messaged a couple of boys to see if they are available to come and play....We’ve got to find two loosies.”

No 8 Arese Poliko is expected to return which will be a timely boost. Midfielders Isaac Te Tamaki and Scott Gregory also might return for the final game.

“They might even be playing on the side of the scrum, that's where it's getting to,” MacLeod joked.

Second five-eighth Matt Whaanga produced his best game in the maroon jersey in the win over Counties.