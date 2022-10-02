Five shining lights in tough 2022 Southland Stags season

In what was a challenging 2022 season for the Southland Stags there were some individuals who emerged with enhanced reputations. Logan Savory takes a look at five of them.

Morgan Mitchell

The 29-year-old tight-head prop returned to the Stags after a stint playing in Japan and delivered arguably his best campaign in the maroon jersey. Mitchell had an impressive work rate and was a pillar for the Stags scrum

Josh Bekhuis

The 36-year-old turned in a massive campaign for a host of different reasons. He was the mastermind behind the lineout, probably the hardest working player in defence, and was willing to take on the tough carries. On top of that, he was a significant leader both on and off the field.

READ MORE:

* Where to now for the Southland Stags? Disappointing season finale

* Tuivasa-Sheck makes successful move to wing as Auckland book date with Harbour

* Finale for Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod?



Hayden Michaels

While the young loosefoward’s game time was limited for various reasons Michaels showed enough to suggest Southland has a player with plenty of promise. That was on the back of his work in defence and over the ball in the tackle. Arese Poliko and Blair Ryall are two fellow young loose forwards who can be handed similar assessments.

Viliami Fine

The 24-year-old outside back, in his first season with the Stags, showed he has the attacking spark, physical presence, and willingness to dig deep in tough periods to be a threat at not just NPC level but at a higher level.

Rory van Vugt

van Vugt was at his solid best, particular through the first half of the season when the Stags showed some promise. Good positional play, work rate, and ability to carry strongly.