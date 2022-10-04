Captain Josh Bekhuis named 2022 Southland Stag of the Year

Josh Bekhuis has been named the 2022 Southland Stags player of the year.

Ten years after being named the Southland Stags’ Player of the Year Josh Bekhuis has yet again etched his name on the prized trophy.

Bekhuis’ impressive return to Southland rugby was honoured at the Stags’ end-of-season awards function on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old lock was named both the 2022 Stags’ Player of the Year and the Rugby Southland Supporters Club Player of the Year.

It comes 10 years after he was named the 2012 Stag of the Year.

Alongside wing Rory van Vugt, Bekhuis was also selected by teammates for the joint 2022 Players’ Player Award.

Bekhuis played over 100 games for Southland before departing New Zealand in 2016 to play overseas.

He returned this year to captain the Stags, and he led through actions, in particular in defence, in what was a challenging 2022 NPC campaign for Southland.

Bekhuis increased his Southland tally to 125 games and now has indicated he is keen to pull on the maroon jersey again in 2023.

Flanker Hayden Michaels’ promise was also recognised at Tuesday’s awards evening when he was named the Rugby Southland Supporters Club’s most promising player, while impressive outside back Viliami Fine was named the Stags’ Rookie of the Year.

Tighthead prop Morgan Mitchell and van Vugt picked up the respective forward and back of the year awards.

Hooker Flynn Thomas missed the entire campaign because of concussion but was awarded the New Zealand Rugby Players Association Personal Development Award for his work off the field.

Meanwhile, Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell said on Tuesday that there was little he could publicly say at this point around the plan to sort who will coach the Stags next year, as well as an update on player contracting for 2023.

Stags coach Dale MacLeod was carrying out his own player reviews, while Mitchell added he would also do his own review with the Stags’ management team.

Mitchell acknowledged that while it was a tough season there “were certainly pleasing aspects from this season that would be well worth retaining”.

AWARD WINNERS

Stag of the Year: Josh Bekhuis

Supporters Club Player of the Year: Josh Bekhuis

Players’ Player: Josh Bekhuis/Rory van Vugt

Supporters Club’s Most Promising Player: Hayden Michaels

NZRPA Personal Development Award: Flynn Thomas

Best Forward: Morgan Mitchell

Best Back: Rory van Vugt

Rookie of the Year: Viliami Fine