Wellington hold off Hawke's Bay 28-21 in NPC quarterfinal in the capital

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington 28 (Ruben Love try 6min, penalty try 11min, Richard Judd try 76 min; Jackson Garden-Bachop con, 2 pen, drop goal) Hawke’s Bay 21 (Brad Weber try 53min, Lincoln McClutchie try 65min, Josh Kaifa try 71min; Lincoln McClutchie 3 con). HT: 18-0

Yellow card: Tyrone Thompson (Hawke’s Bay) 11min

Wellington have set up a home NPC semifinal against Auckland after once again piling the misery on Hawke’s Bay.

Just three weeks ago the Lions had been the Magpies’ nemesis when ending their lengthy Ranfurly Shield tenure, and the visitors to the capital on Saturday were intent on some revenge in their quarterfinal.

However, a sluggish start proved costly for Hawke’s Bay, who, despite a strong fightback, fell to a 28-21 defeat, and will have to wait at least another year for a maiden first division crown.

Wellington, on the other hand, have just forgotten how to lose, this latest victory their eighth on the bounce as they eye a first top-tier crown in 22 years.

But they had themselves one heck of a fright, having roared to a 15-0 lead after just 11 minutes, taken an 18-0 advantage to the sheds (despite losing Julian Savea to a knock), but then finding themselves down 21-18 with seven minutes to play after seemingly going to sleep with their big cushion.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Ruben Love goes over for the first try in Wellington’s quarterfinal win over Hawke’s Bay in the capital.

The Magpies finally opened their account in the 53rd minute when Chase Tiatia offloaded and sent Danny Toala away, the second-five then nicely cutting Brad Weber back inside to score.

And after Lincoln McClutchie charged to the line after his side finally put some phases together and remained patient they were right back in it.

A smart kick downfield from standout flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u then paved the way for Josh Kaifa to burrow over after strong Wellington goal-line defence eventually broke, and to the shock of everyone, the Lions found themselves behind on the board.

Cue calm heads, though, and after managing to regather the restart, the hosts quickly worked their way into position in front of the sticks, and with a penalty advantage in their pockets, the ball was flung wide and reserve halfback Richard Judd dived over in the 76th minute to restore the Lions’ lead.

When Jackson Garden-Bachop goaled from 50 metres in the 80th minute the lead was seven, but Hawke’s Bay gave things a strong last crack, only for Kianu Kereru-Symes’ close-range lineout throw to Bryn Evans being not straight, to end hopes of a miracle.

The big moment

Richard Judd’s 76th minute try. Wellington had gone tryless for 65 minutes after their surging start, and then desperately needed a hit-back late in the piece. Under penalty advantage the ball came to a flying Billy Proctor, and after he was pulled down close to the line, the reserve halfback spotted the chalk and did the rest.

MVP

Wellington first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop. He had been the architect of the fast start – a chip over the top setting up the opening try when Julian Savea cut-out passed to put Ruben Love over, then a brilliant penalty kick to the corner setting up a lineout drive and penalty try plus yellow card to Magpies hooker Tyrone Thompson for dragging down the maul. Under penalty advantage he slotted a drop goal for good measure, then crucially nailed the 50-metre penalty at the end.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Jackson Garden-Bachop’s boot was to the fore in the Lions’ victory on Saturday.

Match rating

6/10: The conditions couldn’t have been more picturesque in the capital, but belying that was both teams’ penchant for dropping balls and throwing wayward passes. It was also one-way traffic until Hawke’s Bay’s late charge which upped the ante big time.

The big picture

Wellington now host Auckland in a semifinal next Friday night, while it’s season over for Hawke’s Bay, who, having been one of the standouts in recent years, would have had higher hopes than a quarterfinals exit.