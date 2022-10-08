Braydon Ennor limps off as Canterbury beat Northland 23-16 in NPC quarterfinal

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 23 (Tamaiti Williams try 2min, Brodie McAlister try 11min; Fergus Burke 2 con, 3 pen) Northland 16 (Jonah Mau'u try 47min; Rivez Reihana con, pen, Dan Hawkins 2 pen). HT: 17-3

Yellow card: Blake Hohaia (Northland) 11min

Canterbury are into the NPC semifinals but have a couple of fresh injury concerns to offset that delight, including one to fringe All Black Braydon Ennor.

The five-test utility limped off Orangetheory Stadium with what appeared to be a hip issue, in the 27th minute of the red and blacks’ tense 23-16 quarterfinal win over Northland in Christchurch on Saturday evening.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Fringe All Black Braydon Ennor suffered another injury setback in the quarterfinal.

It’s been a frustrating few seasons for the 25-year-old, who made his international debut in 2019, ruptured his ACL in the North-South game in 2020, was struck down on the eve of the 2021 test season with appendicitis, and has logged just a dozen minutes in the black jersey this year, in the season-opening win against Ireland after being a late call-up due to the impacts of Covid-19 on team-mates.

READ MORE:

* Wellington hold off Hawke's Bay 28-21 in NPC quarterfinal in the capital

* France below their best in winning Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa

* One-of-a-kind trophy unveiled for Rugby World Cup 2022



Ennor’s latest setback could now potentially impact his chances of making the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour squad, which is named on Sunday, having been included as an extra on the trip to South Africa, as well as in the squad for the Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

His exit came only six minutes after young lock Sam Darry had been invalided himself with a rib injury, with the double dose of misfortune dampening the mood of the hosts, who had raced to a 17-3 lead inside the first quarter.

With the wind at their backs in the first spell, Canterbury opened the scoring after just two minutes when Tamaiti Williams barged over off a lineout pop play, then with Northland down a man after Blake Hohaia’s yellow card for an ugly mid-air tackle on Mitch Drummond, the hosts cashed in when a nice Chay Fihaki break led to Brodie McAlister charging over.

But that would be it in the try-scoring department for the Evens conference-toppers, who had to withstand a gallant display from the Taniwha, who had already laid down a pre-match challenge in the form of a haka.

Northland hadn’t won in the Garden City since 1987, but in the end gave it a pretty decent nudge, even after knocking on from the second-half restart and seeing Fergus Burke slot another penalty for a 20-3 deficit.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Brodie McAlister goes over for a try as Canterbury held on to beat Northland in their NPC quarterfinal in Christchurch.

When Jonah Mau'u went over from a pick and go in the 47th minute they were back in the game, and with Canterbury unable to exert anything like their earlier pressure, it was an arm-wrestle in the final quarter of an hour after Dan Hawkins had goaled to make the margin seven.

Huge maul defence to stop what looked a sure try gave the visitors confidence, and even though All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi – who put in an 80-minute shift – got owned by former All Black Owen Franks at the resulting scrum, Northland hung tough and Hawkins goaled in the 76th minute to make the margin four.

However, Tuungafasi was then the culprit for a high tackle, leaving Burke to slot a reply shot, and while there was still time for the restart, the Taniwha couldn’t collect, and Canterbury breathed a sigh of relief.

The big moment

It was only two minutes in, but Tamaiti Williams’ early try off a nice lineout play set the tone for Canterbury and ensured Northland would be playing catch-up.

MVP

Canterbury No 10 Fergus Burke steered his side around well, and, crucially, in what became a tight contest, slotted five from five off the tee, judging the wind to perfection.

Match rating

6/10: Just three tries in the match, but a stoic Northland side ensured things remained interesting through the second stanza.

The big picture

Canterbury have got themselves a home semifinal next Saturday night against the winner of Sunday’s last quarterfinal between Waikato and Bay of Plenty. Northland, meanwhile, should take plenty of hear from a much-improved season.