Wellington's teenage NPC star Peter Lakai reveals why breakout year is for his mum

Peter Lakai holds the Ranfurly Shield after the round eight match between Wellington and Waikato at Sky Stadium in Wellington last month.

NPC final: Canterbury v Wellington. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here.

Outstanding Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai has a compelling reason for running over other big men for a living.

“Family,” he tells Stuff. “They sacrificed a bit to get me to footy games and all my rep trainings.

“Just seeing how they wanted me to succeed and be great was one of my ‘whys’. I just try to make them proud and repay them.”

In particular, family means mother Sailine, who raised the polite and unassuming Lakai on her own. Uncle Isope also gets an honourable mention, as the man who used to “smoke” little Peter in games of knee rugby in the living room. “He still yarns about it to this day,” Lakai says.

Now Lakai is the bloke who smokes just about anyone who runs in his path. At just 19, Lakai has arguably been the most dominant loose forward in the NPC.

He’s among the leading ball carriers and tacklers, and looks every inch an All Black in the making. Broad and powerful, he’s already been signed by the Hurricanes until 2025.

STUFF Stuff journalist Zoe George discusses pay inequality with Rob Nichol of the Rugby Players' Association.

In fact, when Ardie Savea comes back from his sabbatical in Japan in 2025, he is no guarantee of getting the Hurricanes No 8 jersey back.

Lakai is part of the new generation, a member of this year’s New Zealand under-20s side featuring Highlanders lock Fabian Holland and Crusaders hooker George Bell that New Zealand Rugby believes could be as strong as the famous 2011 outfit.

Lakai has certainly made the transition to the NPC look relatively easy. “The under 20 is, I wouldn't say similar to NPC but there's some pretty skilful guys,” he says.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Peter Lakai takes on the Hawke’s Bay defence for Wellington in Napier last month.

“So it was just more of the physical aspects of the NPC, the bigger bodies and fully grown-up men. But I've always loved physicality.

“I guess didn't really take a toll on me. I just looked at it as a challenge.”

It’s been Lakai’s appetite for contact work that has really stood out. At 19, he should really still be a boy among men, but he has flipped that on its head.

Lakai says while there is room for him in Wellington’s attacking structures to hug the sideline, like blockbusting hooker Asafo Aumua, he’s more often found smashing the ball up one or two off the ruck.

“My natural game, I just like to keep as close to the ball as possible and try to get my hands on it,” he says. “I love carrying in the middle, because you rarely see the ball out wide sometimes.

SKY SPORT Wellington rattled on four tries in the first half to set-up the win at Sky Stadium.

“I try to stay in the middle on attack and then on ‘D’ I just get amongst the big boys and make my tackles.”

Next year could be an interesting one for Lakai, who will still be eligible for the New Zealand under-20s programme.

The Hurricanes aren’t exactly short of options at No 8, with Ardie Savea and Manawatū’s dynamic Brayden Iose in their squad, but Lakai is such a physical presence that Hurricanes coach Jason Holland might want to keep him around.

As such, there could be a tug of war between the Hurricanes and the NZ under 20s, with the Junior World Championship tournament set to return after being mothballed for three years due to Covid-19.

“I’m not sure at the moment,” Lakai says of his potential availability for a tournament NZ Rugby will be keen for the under-20s to win. “I’ll hopefully get my Super Rugby debut and get some minutes under my belt and learn off guys like Ardie.

“If I do go away with the under 20s or I do stay with the Hurricanes, anywhere I land I’ll just be happy to play.”

That’s in the future. On Saturday, Wellington face the huge challenge of going to Christchurch and playing Canterbury in the NPC final.

They will be the underdogs against a province that, in the view of the All Blacks selectors, contains the next set of All Blacks as well as the current ones.

But that’s unlikely to daunt Lakai, especially with his proud family for motivation.