New Zealand Rugby puts breakdown next on list after reducing tackle height

New Zealand Rugby’s desire to make the game safer, better to watch and more enjoyable to play will not stop at a reduction in the tackle height, Stuff can reveal.

The governing body this week announced a package of three law trials across the entire community game, including significantly reducing the tackle height to the belly area.

The trials were restricted to just three so as not to overburden players, coaches and officials, but NZ Rugby is already thinking about what to do about the breakdown, which has become highly contentious and dangerous.

“Over the course of the next year, we will be considering what the next evolution of our game innovation looks like,” NZ Rugby general manager, community rugby, Steve Lancaster told Stuff.

“To us it's very clear that we need to be giving some thought to the breakdown. That ‘jackal’ situation is an area where players trying to secure the ball, defensive players, are exposed and potentially at risk.

“ So I think there's something we'll be looking at. We’re still not sure what the solution might be.”

The breakdown and the ‘jackal’ – where a defending player puts his or her head over the ball – have produced a number of flashpoints at the elite level this year.

Brodie Retallick was sent off last weekend for an illegal cleanout on Japan’s Kazuki Himeno, just days after Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the jackal should be expunged from the game completely.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea leaves the field in agony after an ugly breakdown incident in the first Bledisloe test in Melbourne. He was later ruled out for nine months with a serious knee injury.

But the most contentious incident was the ugly cleanout on Quinn Tupaea by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain when the All Blacks midfielder was in the jackal position in the Bledisloe test in Melbourne.

The incident reinforced the danger to players in the jackal position, and the current laws and their application are contrary to how NZ Rugby views the game’s future.

“We want to look at how we can manipulate the breakdown or the incentives to create a contest that the breakdown,” Lancaster said.

“Ideally, we’d see less players lined up in the defensive line, and we'll get back to creating space and manipulating space for offences.”

Similar thinking is behind the tackle trial. While a reduction in tackle height clearly has major safety implications, Lancaster said it was also hoped that it would produce a better spectacle.

“Noticeably different is a subjective thing, but certainly the qualitative feedback we got and observations from the watching the recorded [trial] games [this year] was the lowering of the tackle certainly increased the ability to offload in the tackle, and that increased continuity of play.

“So it opens up a whole lot of different attacking options and defensive options in the game as well.

“There definitely was a tangible difference, and the participants who were involved in the trial reported that they felt that the game had a better flow.”

In terms of enforcing the trial laws, a tackle above the sternum will attract a penalty – in the same way that a high tackle under current laws does.

Lancaster also said no law would get rid of the grey areas in game, such as when ball carriers deliberately put their heads down and dip into contact close to the line, but over time the trial should make tacklers set a lower target zone out of habit and repetition.

“A lot of these calls are subjective on the referees’ part as to whether the tackle was made at or below the legal limit, were there mitigating factors, did the player drop going in contact, what angle they were running at...” Lancaster said.

“We don't really see anything changing in that regard, except we want defensive players to lower their target zone.

“In doing so, nine times out of 10 it’s going to increase the buffer zone before come into that dangerous space where there might be contact with the head.”