Rugby Southland creates new Director of Rugby job

Southland Stags Captain Josh Bekhuis leads the team onto the field at Rugby Park earlier this year. [File photo]

Rugby Southland has created a new ‘Director of Rugby’ role which will oversee performance programmes from under-16 up to the Stags.

Rugby Southland has moved to rejig its high-performance setup which includes the new Director of Rugby role.

The position was advertised on Tuesday.

Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell said the Director of Rugby will be in charge of overseeing pathways right across the board, rather than just focusing on just one team, the Stags NPC team.

READ MORE:

* Who will coach the Southland Stags in 2023?

* Solomon Alaimalo returns to Chiefs as replacement player 'in a great place' after mental health break

* Gore women's rugby club releases nearly nude calendar to raise money for changing shed



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell says its new director of rugby position will be a key to developing pathways.

“If we are going to be true about local representation for local players as a priority then we have to invest in our development pathway rather than just the top team,” Mitchell said.

“There’s got to be a true and clear pathway, and that’s not only for players, that’s also for coaches. In the future, we hope to grow our local coaches. It’s not that we haven’t got good coaches, I believe we haven’t been very effective in developing them.”

“The raw talent we’ve got in Southland is huge. We’ve just got to retain it, support it and develop it, that’s what I firmly believe the role of a provincial union is. We are not here to buy players, we are here to build players.”

On top of overseeing the pathways, the Director of Rugby will set the direction for the Stags, which included taking a lead on player contracting.

Mitchell confirmed James Wilson and David Hall, who were both assistant coaches in 2022, would both remain part of the coaching setup in 2023.

Hall previously juggled his job as Rugby Southland’s academy manager alongside his Stags coaching duties. Hall has now been moved into a full-time coaching role with Scott Eade taking on the academy job.

The new Director of Rugby will support, guide, and help shape the Stags coaching group, Mitchell said.

“For me personally there is a preference to have Southland people throughout the organisation, but the calibre of candidates will determine the successful candidate.”

While the Director of Rugby will be in charge of sorting a Stags squad Steve Mitchell said they have not delayed the contracting process for the 2023 season while they fill the role.

He said they currently had 16 players locked in for the 2023 NPC season which he felt at this time of the year was more advanced than previously.

On top of the Director of Rugby job, Rugby Southland is also advertising for a head strength and conditioning coach to replace Jono Hayes. Mitchell said in the new year they would also advertise a new club development role, and a women’s activator position.

“We’ll have more community staff on the ground than ever before.”