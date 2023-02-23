Former All Black Tamati Ellison appointed Wellington Lions head coach

Tamati Ellison is currently working as an assistant coach at the Crusaders but will move into the hotseat at the Lions for the NPC.

Former All Black Tamati Ellison has been announced at the new Wellington Lions head coach.

Ellison steps up from 2022 assistant coach to lead the championship winners in the 2023 NPC competition, filling the coaching position vacated by 2022 head coach, Leo Crowley.

“This is a really exciting opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited to be taking on this new role,” the 39-year-old Ellison said.

“This is a team I’ve worked closely with over the past few seasons; a team that I once played for, and a team that is full of talented players.

“What we achieved last year was incredible. We developed a really strong culture in this team, and great connection with one another, so I am excited to keep building on that.”

Ellison has previously been a player-coach in the Japanese Top League, with Kurita Water Gush, and more recently, been involved with the Lions coaching group since 2020 and the Crusaders since 2021. Prior to that, Ellison represented the All Blacks, Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders and Rebels.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Tamati Ellison ended his Super Rugby playing days running out for the Melbourne based Rebels.

Wellington Rugby Football Union CEO Shannon Paku hopes Ellison will make an impact on and off the field.

“Tamati is a good man with a great deal of mana, and well-respected on and off the field,” Paku said.

“He helped [Leo Crowley] lead the Lions to victory in the 2022 season, and is now working hard with the Crusaders, so we know he will make a significant contribution, not only to the Lions but also to the wider Wellington Rugby community,”

Paku said.Wellington Lions Captain Du'Plessis Kirifi said the players back Ellison in his new role.

"I think I speak for all of us when I say how stoked we are to have Tams not only recommit to the coaching group but move into the head role,” Kirifi said.

“What he offers, not only in terms of his knowledge of the game but also his holistic mentorship, is something we all greatly value as players and young men.“

Being from Porirua, it’s great to have a local legend contributing to the Wellington rugby community in such a positive way.

"He’s been massive for my growth as a leader and as a player, his insight is immense so to have someone like that to lean on and learn from is huge.”

Ellison made his Super Rugby debut for the Blues in 2005, then went on to represent the Hurricanes from 2006 to 2010.

Following a stint in Japan with Ricoh Black Rams, Ellison returned to New Zealand to link up with the Highlanders for their 2012 and 2013 seasons, before making his way back to Japan and the Black Rams.

He finished his Super Rugby playing career in 2016 after three seasons with the Melbourne Rebels, returning to Japan once again.

Ellison also has a number of national honours to his name, pulling on the black jersey for the Junior All Blacks and the Māori All Blacks between 2005 and 2009, and winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal with the New Zealand Sevens team in 2006.

In 2009, he earned a selection in the All Blacks, becoming All Black number 1099 when he made his debut against Italy on the end-of-year tour.