Rugby team livid after being kicked out of club competition, union stands by decision

Kaikohe's premier women's rugby team were removed from their club competition before the finals.

An unbeaten women’s rugby team livid with their removal from Northland’s premier club competition claim they haven’t been treated fairly, in an expulsion which has shocked the region’s rugby community.

But Northland Rugby is standing by its decision to remove Kaikohe’s senior women’s team before the finals.

Kaikohe finished top of the standings with a points difference of +342 after six wins from six matches and were the favourites for the title, but were kicked out of the seven-team competition just three days before last Sunday’s semifinals.

Northland Rugby chief executive Cameron Bell told Stuff that decision “wasn’t taken lightly” but was made because of alleged “repeated and serious” breaches of the union’s code of conduct.

However, Arohanui Allen, a Kaikohe player who represented Northland in last year’s Farah Palmer Cup, said her team were not given a chance to hear about their alleged breaches before they were booted out.

“We have the right to an equitable process that allows us the opportunity to respond,” Allen said.

“We were seeking our finals place back, but that's not happening. What we are seeking is a right to be heard and to have natural justice.”

Allen said she filed an interim injunction with a High Court judge against the team’s removal which was unsuccessful, although she is looking at other options.

She said the judge said she couldn’t prove natural justice had not taken place and, as a player, she was not privy to formal communications between the club and the union.

Senior club officials have declined to comment but said they are talking with the union and the team to work towards a positive resolution.

It’s not clear if the club has the same stance as its women’s team on their expulsion.

Bell wouldn’t give specific details of the team’s alleged misconduct but said there were a “combination of breaches” in incidents on and off the field, including online bullying.

“We couldn't stand for any of those,” Bell told Stuff.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Northland Rugby chief executive Cameron Bell said removing the Kaikohe team from the premier women’s competition was the last resort (FILE PHOTO).

Bell said the union worked with the club’s committee for six weeks in an attempt to resolve “ongoing issues”.

“We tried to get a resolution, we exhausted our options, and we had to do something,” he said.

Stuff understands complaints were made against Kaikohe from clubs and individuals.

One incident involved ex-Black Fern Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, a Rugby World Cup winner in 2017, who played for Kaikohe this season.

She accepted a three-week ban at the judiciary, including up to the weekend of the semifinals, after an incident in Kaikohe’s 46-10 win over Old Boys Marist on May 19.

Through a family spokesperson, Subritzky-Nafatali declined to comment.

Stuff understands another player was cited for striking in their last match, a 68-7 win over Moerewa on May 28, and that incident was still being processed at the judiciary.

Allen acknowledged those two incidents but said they were not issued any red cards in their six matches.

“There’s been no evidence put to us on what other things we've done to breach the code of conduct,” she said.

“There's a negative narrative perpetuated about our team. It's not dissimilar to the narrative perpetuated about Kaikohe.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Arohanui Allen, pictured playing last year for Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup, has been representing the Kaikohe women’s team (FILE PHOTO).

Officials from other clubs in the competition have declined to comment or referred questions to Northland Rugby.

Kaikohe’s removal was confirmed last Thursday at a Northland Rugby meeting, three days before they were due to play Old Boys Marist in last Sunday’s semifinal.

Bell met with the club’s committee the previous Friday, including club president Wally Harris, and alternatives were discussed.

However, in a heated meeting last Tuesday night at the Kaikohe Rugby Club, attended by union officials, the whole team and the club’s committee, Allen said the players were told they would be kicked out of this season’s competition.

Allen felt that decision was predetermined and said the process wasn’t fair.

“What our team would like is to be part of the review,” she said.

“We don’t want our children to go through what we've gone through. We want to see an improvement in the process.”

Bell said he was only made aware of last Tuesday’s meeting that morning and couldn’t attend because of other commitments.

“In hindsight, they could have been dropped,” Bell said.

“The understanding of that meeting was that it wasn't going to be a full team meeting. It was just going to be with management.”

Bell said they want to welcome the team back next season and was happy with the union’s communications with the club.

“I have the highest respect, as does Northland Rugby, for the work that Wally Harris and his committee team do,” he added.

“There is no lingering ill-will. We haven't had any issues with the club until this year. And it is just one team.

“They were the best team, which has nothing to do with this, and it’s a shame because innocent people have been caught up.”