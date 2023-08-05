NPC: Manawatū's Josh Taula red-carded for ugly hit on Wellington's Ruben Love

Manawatu's Josh Taula was sent off for an ugly hit in his side's NPC loss to Wellington.

It has taken just four games for the first red card of the 2023 NPC season, with Manawatu’s Josh Taula sent off for an ugly hit late in his side’s loss to Wellington in Palmerston North on Saturday night.

In what had been a gutsy display from the Turbos, who made the defending champion Lions fight hard for their 22-6 win at Central Energy Trust Arena, the wheels fell off late, with rookie lock Taula given his marching orders by referee Nick Hogan in the 73rd minute.

With his side trailing 16-6 and about to have a penalty their way, in great position, after no advantage, Taula had a brain explosion of extreme proportions when, a good few seconds after the whistle, he put a shoulder to the head of Ruben Love after the Wellington fullback had kicked the ball downfield.

It incited an all-in scuffle between the sides, with tempers flaring big-time as Hogan had to separate the sides on more than one occasion, as he surveyed replays on the ground’s big screen.

Adjudging there had been “a late shoulder charge to the head with a high degree of danger”, Hogan was was left with no option but to wave the red card the way of Taula, who cut a rather embarrassed as he trudged from the park.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Wellington fullback Ruben Love is helped back to his feet after the late hit put on him.

And that was to be Manawatū’s night, with Wellington heading upfield and Aidan Morgan banging over two further penalty goals (for five on the night) to make the game safe.

It was the big blot on the Turbos’ performance, having looked a transformed unit to the one which went winless in 2022, under new coach Mike Rogers.

Tamati Ellison’s first game in charge of Wellington looked like a gimmie, but it proved anything but a walk in the park.

Living off just 39% possession and 30% territory in the first spell, Manawatū had been forced into 90 tackles to 54 and made just 58 metres to 223, yet had themselves a confidence-boosting 6-3 advantage on the scoreboard, after Brett Cameron nailed two penalties in as many minutes at the end of the half.

Wellington then didn’t exactly do their comeback cause any great help, pinged for holding on from a golden attacking lineout chance, Morgan missing another gettable shot at goal, then Brad Shields – in his first game back in New Zealand in five years – knocking on in front of the sticks.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Referee Nick Hogan waved a red card the way of Manawatū lock Josh Taula in Saturday night’s NPC clash against Wellington in Palmerston North.

But the pressure told in the 69th minute when the game’s first – and last – try of the contest came, as Peter Umaga-Jensen coasted in under the sticks off a nice short ball from replacement flanker Dominic Ropeti.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up, Canterbury, were more convincing in their first outing, registering a 43-11 bonus-point victory over Northland in Whangārei.

Having pushed the red and blacks hard in their quarterfinal in Christchurch last year, the Taniwha started strong, opening the scoring through an early try to Brady Rush, but the hosts hit back through New Zealand Under-20s lock Tahlor Cahill nearing halftime and took a 13-5 lead to the sheds.

Northland remained in it through the third quarter, but two yellow cards (in the 59th minute to Rush on the back of repeated team infringements, and in the 66th to Rene Ranger for a slap down) proved costly, as the visitors ran in four final-quarter tries, including a double to winger Blair Murray, who was an early replacement for Ngane Punivai.

Earlier, Hawke’s Bay had the enviable one-two halfback punch of Folau Fakatava and Brad Weber in action to guide them to a slender 23-21 win over North Harbour in Napier.

Veteran Alapati Leiua, who debuted for Wellington back in 2009, played for Waikato last season on return from England, then has featured in both South Africa (Stormers) and Japan (Shizuoka Blue Revs), was to the fore on debut for Harbour, with two first-half tries.

In fact, the 34-year-old opened the scoring in the very first minute of the game, capitalising on a loose Magpies pass on their own goal-line. He added a second in the 25th, finishing a nice movement down the right-hand touch, as the visitors took a 15-14 lead to halftime.

It was then a tense, tryless second stanza, and Harbour reserve prop Sione Mafileo would rue a knock on with a few minutes left when his side were hot on attack.

AT A GLANCE

Hawke’s Bay 23 (Chase Tiatia, Pouri Rakete-Stones tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, 3 pen) North Harbour 21 (Alapati Leiua 2 tries; Oscar Koller con, 3 pen). HT: 14-15

Wellington 22 (Peter Umaga-Jensen try; Aidan Morgan con, 5 pen) Manawatū 6 (Brett Cameron 2 pen). HT: 3-6

Canterbury 43 (Blair Murray 2, Tahlor Cahill, Ben Funnell, Chay Fihaki tries; Fergus Burke 3 con, 4 pen) Northland 11 (Brady Rush try; Rivez Reihana 2 pen). HT: 13-5