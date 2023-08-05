Wins for Auckland, Waikato, Northland in Farah Palmer Cup

Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray scored a hat-trick as Northland defeated Otago 42-20 in the Farah Palmer Cup at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei on Saturday night.

It was a stunning performance from the 30-year-old Murray as she was a constant threat to the Otago defence and part of a Northland forward pack that outmuscled their opponents.

When the ball went to the backs, Northland were equally impressive and they ended up being comfortable winners in the Championship clash.

Lock Charmaine Smith scored in the eighth minute for Northland as they smashed Otago at a scrum close to their line, halfback Carly Whaikawa advanced the ball and all Smith had to do was pick the ball up at the ruck and dive over.

Smith later demonstrated there’s more than one string to her bow as the former netballer intercepted a pass thrown on the Otago 10m line then showed more pace than expected from a second rower to outrun the Spirit backs on her way to the line.

Andrew Cornaga/ Photosport Auckland No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u goes to ground in the Farah Palmer Cup game against Bay of Plenty.

Then it became the Murray show as she firstly received a pop pass from second five Pohutukawa Kakara a metre from the line in the 20th minute and went in for Northland’s third try.

Otago needed something special to get back into the game and that’s what they got from winger Jamie Church who made a 60m run down the left to score.

But Murray became the second Northland player to score a brace as the dual code international’s pass was deflected but bounced back towards her and after regathering there was space for her to go over.

However, Otago stayed in the contest as Keely Hill scored for the Spirit in the final minute of the opening half.

Murray brought up her hat-trick in the 51st minute and that was enough to secure the win. Even though there were further tries to Ocean Tierney for Northland and Otago’s Charlotte Va’afusuaga later in the game.

In the earlier fixtures in the Premiership, Auckland thrashed Bay of Plenty 61-19 at Colin Maiden Park, while Waikato beat Counties Manukau 13-5 at St Paul’s Collegiate.

Auckland winger Angelica Vahai scored a hat-trick, while Sylvia Brunt, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Melanie Puckett and Eloise Blackwell also scored.

Luka Connor, Te Urupounamu McGarvey and Payton Takimoana scored for Bay of Plenty, but the season already has an ugly look about it for them as they’ve lost all four of the games so far this season and have scored six tries, but conceded 31.

It was a tighter contest further down SH1 with Waikato and the Heat both scoring one try each.

Counties’ Jaymie Kolose, was the first over the line in the 40th minute but Waikato had the better of the second half as Toka Natua bagged a try in the 68th minute and fullback Renee Holmes added to her first half penalty with a conversion and another penalty in the 80th minute.

In Sunday’s games North Harbour host Manawatu, while Wellington welcome Hawke’s Bay to Hutt Recreation Ground.

AT A GLANCE

Farah Palmer Cup round 4

Taranaki 10 Tasman 61

Auckland Storm 61 Bay of Plenty Volcanix 19

Waikato 13 Counties Manukau Heat 6

Northland 42 Otago Spirit 20