Last-minute penalty try gives Hawke's Bay narrow NPC win over Counties Manukau

The Magpies needed a penalty try in the final seconds to beat the Steelers in Pukekohe.

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Hawke’s Bay 25 (Jaco Devery, Chase Tiatia, penalty tries; Lincoln McClutchie con, 2 pen) Counties Manukau 24 (Hoskins Sotutu, Sean Reidy, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Riley Hohepa 3 con, pen). HT: 13-14.

Hawke’s Bay were awarded a penalty try in the final moments of the game in Pukekohe on Friday night to defeat Counties Manukau 25-24.

The Steelers thought they had done enough for their first win of the season when they stretched their lead to six points with three minutes remaining as Riley Hohepa kicked a penalty.

But with time up on the clock, the Magpies worked their way close to the Steelers’ line and when the maul collapsed, referee Mike Winter immediately awarded a penalty try to give Hawke’s Bay the victory by the narrowest of margins.

Given that there were no warnings given or players sent to the bin previously, it did seem like a harsh call from Winter and was a cruel blow for the Steelers, who thought they had already done enough for the win, but they paid the price for not quite being able to put away Hawke’s Bay over the previous 79 minutes.

Although the game was played on a crisp, dry evening, neither team was able to get their backs going as they would have wanted, with defences limiting space.

But for Hawke’s Bay, halfback Brad Weber was able to show his talents from the ruck and gave quality ball to first-five Lincoln McClutchie.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay are blessed with having two of the best halfbacks in the NPC.

Counties lock Jimmy Tupou, who helped the province take the Ranfurly Shield 10 years prior and is back this season, was able to use his experience, often helping his team control the narrative in the middle of the park.

Out wide for the Steelers, Fijian winger Peniasi Malimali, who played for the Chiefs this year, put in some bone crunching hits that you don’t expect from someone wearing the number 14 on the back of his jersey.

The Steelers started well with All Black Hoskins Sotutu bagging a try in the fourth minute.

In the eighth minute the Magpies couldn’t have scored a more forward dominated try, as they mauled their way to the line and hooker Jacob Devery crossed over it.

It continued to be a forwards game and the next try came from Counties’ openside flanker Sean Reidy, who picked the ball up from a ruck a metre from the Hawke’s Bay line and rumbled his way across it.

However, McClutchie goaled two penalties in the opening period to leave Counties with a 14-13 lead at the break.

In the second half Counties tried to play more controlled rugby, retaining possession and happy to play multiple phases to work their way towards the Magpies’ line, while Hawke’s Bay continued to play a strong kicking game to peg the Steelers deep in their half.

It all seemed to cancel each other out, and it wasn’t until the 64th minute that the first points of the second half were scored, as fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo used his pace to wriggle through the Magpies defence to score.

Six minutes from time replacement back Chase Tiatata closed the gap with a try for Hawke’s Bay, but a penalty from Hoehepa three minutes later looked to have sealed the win for the Steelers, only for there to be one further twist in the game.

Hawke’s Bay have a short turnaround from this game, hosting Waikato at McLean Park on Wednesday, while Counties host Bay of Plenty two days later.