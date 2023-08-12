Black Ferns superstar Ruby Tui makes low-key return in Farah Palmer Cup defeat

Ruby Tui was grateful to the Counties Manukau Rugby Union for overcoming the hurdles to allow her to play against Auckland on Friday night.

The Counties Manukau Rugby Union had to go through almost as many hoops as there are on their teams’ jerseys to get permission for Ruby Tui to play against Auckland on Friday night, but she wasn’t able to stop them losing 37-10 to Auckland in Pukekohe.

Clearance to allow her to play in the game was sorted just a few hours before kickoff, with a release from USA Rugby from her time playing at the Premier Rugby Sevens in the States urgently requested.

As Tui hadn’t played club rugby in New Zealand this season, permission was also needed from the other provinces to allow her to play in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Whilst most unions agreed to allowing the biggest name in women’s rugby to play for Counties Manukau Heat, there were a couple that tried to block it.

Speaking after the game, Tui didn’t want to go into the dramas she had to go through just to make it onto the field, but thanked the union for helping get her back in the red, white and black jersey.

Andrew Skinner/Photosport Counties Manukau's Ruby Tui tries to stop Katelyn Vaha'akolo scoring a try for Auckland.

“To be honest, I’m just grateful to be back in the hoops,” Tui said.

“Counties have always opened the door when me and a couple of others have knocked.

“I’m really proud to be a part of this union. To be fair, Auckland put on an awesome performance. We needed to, but they needed to as well, so it was an important game for both of us and props to Auckland.”

As part of her sabbatical agreement with New Zealand Rugby, it was agreed Tui could play in the Premier Rugby Sevens and Friday night was her first 15s game since last November’s World Cup final win over England.

The 31-year-old was impressive on the right wing, making a number of strong runs and using her footwork to cut inside, but it will take time for her to adjust back to the 15-player game, possibly in time for the Black Ferns’ test against Australia on September 30.

“Anyone who’s ever done the sevens, 15s, sevens, 15s, would know it’s one of those things,” she said.

“But to be honest, I love all rugby and keen to play any rugby wherever it is, I’m just happy for Counties letting me have a jam.”

There were some blowouts in Saturday's matches. Canterbury ran in 13 tries, including a hat-trick to Grace Steinmetz, in an astonishing 84-14 win over Hawke’s Bay, Northland blanked Taranaki 67-0 in another one-sided encounter and Otago fought back after conceding the opening try to beat North Harbour 37-12.