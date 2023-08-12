NPC: Wellington dominate Otago, as Bay of Plenty hold off Waikato

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Wellington 28 (Peter Lakai 11’, Brad Shields 50’, Du’Plessis Kirifi 54’; Aidan Morgan 2 con, 2 pen) Otago 5 (Jack Leslie 66’ try). HT: 13-0

Wellington’s classy loose-forward trio all scored tries as the NPC champions went up a gear following a patchy opening-round win against Manawatū last week.

Relishing the perfect conditions under the roof in Dunedin, Wellington were dominant on Saturday afternoon against an Otago side that already looks destined for another challenging season.

Flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi was a standout for Wellington on both sides of the ball, producing a couple of superb offloads and causing havoc at the breakdown.

Veteran warhorse Brad Shields also showed his class and experience in the No 6 jersey, and looks like he will offer plenty of value for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific next year.

No 8 Peter Lakai got the ball rolling for the Lions with the first try of the game after 11 minutes, but Wellington will also be pleased at their overall defensive effort.

The Umaga-Jensen twins, Peter and Thomas, also had strong moments for their respective teams, although Peter hobbled off in the 48th minute.

Otago were their own worst enemies as their kicking game was frequently too long, allowing Wellington to counterattack at will.

That is a recipe from trouble, and Otago would have been blown off the park in the first were it not for some desperate defending.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Wellington No 10 Aidan Morgan directed his side to a comprehensive win. (FILE PHOTO)

Otago made 114 tackles in the first half to keep the score to 13-0, but the one-way traffic continued in the second half.

Shields and Kirifi scored in the third quarter to put the contest out of Otago’s reach, although Wellington’s scrum struggled at times.

Wellington will head back to the capital for their first home game of the season next week with two wins in the bag, and will be favourites to make it three in a row against Southland.

Otago, meanwhile, face another stern test with a trip to Hawke’s Bay as they try to register their first competition points of the season.

At Tauranga Domain: Bay of Plenty 19 (Leroy Carter 19’, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi 39’ tries, Lucas Cashmore 53’ tries; Lucas Cashmore 2 con) Waikato 15 (Malachi Wrampling-Alec 46’, Bailyn Sullivan 63’ tries; Taha Kemara con pen). HT: 14-3

Yellow cards: Melani Nanai Vai (Bay of Plenty) 2’, Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato) 65’

Rising No 10 Lucas Cashmore guided Bay of Plenty to a narrow win against Waikato as two of the country’s best young playmakers went head-to-head.

Cashmore, a star of the New Zealand under-20s side last year, showed he is a player to watch with some excellent tactical kicking against the Mooloos.

SKY SPORT The Steamers held off the error-prone visitors to win the Battle of the Kaimai in the NPC.

He linked well with Highlanders No 8 Nikora Broughton to set up an important try for No 9 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi just before half-time, before grabbing a five-pointer of his own in the second spell.

The Mooloos, who were unconvincing in a narrow win against Southland last week, had their share of possession and opportunities but weren’t quite clinical enough.

With new signing Josh Ioane injured, young Crusaders playmaker Taha Kemara ran the Waikato attack and had some very good moments, although a knock-on in contact after a scything second-half run probably cost his side a try.

Waikato No 13 Bailyn Sullivan also made some good metres, a week after his brother Zarn kicked a late matchwinning conversion for Auckland on the same ground.

However, Sullivan was also shown a yellow card for tackling Wharenui Hawera in the air, and they couldn’t overturn a 14-3 halftime deficit.