Tasman beat All Blacks-laden Auckland as Levi Aumua runs riot

Tasman midfielder Levi Aumua proves too hot to handle in NPC win against Auckland.

At Lansdowne Park, Blenheim: Tasman 24 (Levi Aumua 5’, Tim Sail 15’, Taine Robinson 31’, Quentin McDonald 70’ tries; Robinson 2 con) Auckland 12 (Salesi Rayasi (2) 50’, 74’ tries; Zarn Sullivan con). HT: 19-0

The presence of All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu, Akira Ioane, Angus Taʻavao and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck failed to inspire Auckland as they paid the price for a poor first half against Tasman.

Playing at fullback, the Warriors-bound Tuivasa-Sheck had little impact as rampaging Tasman midfielder Levi Aumua stole the show.

Aumua was nigh-on impossible to stop in the first 20 minutes, swatting away a dozen Auckland defenders as he scored a brilliant try and made another break up the middle.

The Crusaders-bound midfielder also smashed a number of Aucklanders in defence as he carried his Super Rugby form for Moana Pasifika into provincial rugby.

Tasman were without David Havili, who was named in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, but they didn’t miss a beat with Alex Nankivell slotting into the No 12 jersey and Aumua popping up everywhere.

Debutant No 8 Tim Sail and No 10 Taine Robinson also bagged first-half tries as the visitors looked slightly stunned in the first 40 minutes.

In particular, Auckland were blown away at the breakdown. Tasman lost big lock Pari Pari Parkinson (HIA) in the first half, but they constantly beat the visitors to the punch at the ruck, while 1.99m blindside flanker Max Hicks stole two Auckland lineouts in a strong all-round display.

The contest evened up after the break and replacement Auckland wing Salesi Rayasi strolled in for an easy try after a nice pass from Harry Plummer, but Tasman never looked like being caught in front a decent home crowd.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Levi Aumua was in superb form against Auckland (FILE PHOTO).

Tasman’s young No 9-No 10 combination of Noah Hotham and Robinson had an impressive night.

Hotham has already established a reputation as a strong-running halfback, but Robinson’s willingness to have a crack at the line – and front up on defence – also caught the eye.

Ioane enjoyed some strong carries for Auckland, but Tuipulotu was largely a peripheral figure at lock and they will also need much more from their powerful outside backs as the season progresses.

Veteran Tasman hooker Quentin MacDonald put the nail in Auckland’s coffin with a maul try with about 10 minutes to go, and it was no more than the home side deserved.

Rayasi narrowed the gap with a brilliant finish in the left-hand corner, but Tasman look to have put a disappointing 2022 season well and truly behind them.

In fact, with Aumua in such strong form – and ably supported by the likes of flanker Anton Segner and wing Timoci Tavatavanawai – Auckland won’t be the only side to find them too hot to handle..