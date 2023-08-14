New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson says current NPC model isn't 'fit for purpose'

Tasman midfielder Levi Aumua proves too hot to handle in NPC win against Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby has signalled its intent to make significant changes to provincial rugby, with chief Mark Robinson saying the current NPC model is “not fit for purpose”.

The NPC started two weeks ago with minimal promotion, and crowds and interest have been patchy for years, especially in the five centres that already host Super Rugby teams.

Robinson told Stuff in May that NZ Rugby was “concerned” about reports of provincial unions overspending on high performance, and those fears have clearly not gone away.

Speaking in The Breakdown on Sky on Sunday night, Robinson reiterated that the current model simply wasn’t sustainable.

“We've said that regardless of the Silver Lake injection of capital into the game, the model we've got at the moment is not fit for purpose,” Robinson said.

“So, we're working really hard with all the different people involved to make sure we can try to address that, but it'll take time.

“As we've seen in recent times, it'll take time to build consensus, and build understanding of what's possible.

“But those trends we're facing now are not new, and we've just got to work through it.”

Stuff understands that there is significant difference in opinion between the provincial unions (PUs) in terms of how they view the competition, with the more ambitious PUs keen to elevate the competition’s standing in the rugby landscape and effectively set up a body to run a top-eight style competition.

However, that clashes with NZ Rugby’s opinion that provincial unions should first and foremost concentrate on community rugby, with winning NPC titles no longer the priority.

Robinson hinted at that tension, noting that the NPC crowds had been a concern for a number of years.

“It's something we're working on all the time with our stakeholders,” he told The Breakdown.

“Clearly, we saw some really positive trends as it related to broadcast and streaming with Super Rugby, but also some challenges as it related to in-game attendance, and the NPC for many years now has had some challenges.

“As we speak, there's work going on as to what the future of that competition [NPC] could look like.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, right, with All Blacks captain Sam Cane and NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

“We just have to keep working really hard with all the relevant people, the RPA [players’ association], the provinces themselves as to what the future of their competition could look like.

“At the time of talking about the Silver Lake deal, we recognised that there were three key things in the game we were concerned about.

“One was the financial sustainability, two was engagement, and three was participation across the game.

“They’re three things that we've highlighted we need to address, and we continue to work on that.”

The NPC is very much a competition of the haves and have-nots, with NPC champions Wellington operating on a completely different budget to the likes of Southland or Manawatū.

Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell told Stuff in May that he would have been quite happy to stay in the second-tier NPC Championship, with the Stags simply not in a position to compete against the likes of Wellington or Auckland.

It’s a similar story in the Farah Palmer Cup, which has seen a number of blowouts so far this season.