NPC: Hawke's Bay score three tries in last 13 minutes to beat Waikato in dramatic finish

Hawke's Bay scored three late tries to claim an astonishing comeback win against Waikato.

At McLean Park, Napier: Hawke's Bay 35 (Tim Farrell 2, Brad Weber, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Harry Godfrey tries; Lincoln McClutchie 5 con) Waikato 32 (Bailyn Sullivan, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Austin Anderson, Rhys Marshall, Cody Nordstrom tries; Taha Kemara 2 con, pen). HT: 7-22.

Hawke’s Bay snatched a dramatic late victory to remain unbeaten in the NPC after stunning Waikato with three late tries on Wednesday night.

The Mooloos were cruising to their first win in Napier since 2015 but collapsed in the final 13 minutes to slump to their second loss in a match where they led by 18 in the last quarter.

Replacement prop Tim Farrell’s double either side of Harry Godfrey’s effort sunk Waikato, with Farrell’s second, the match-winning score in the 78th minute, coming after a wonderful break from outside back Anzelo Tuitavuki.

Hawke’s Bay’s first 67 minutes was forgettable and full of errors on a torrid night for the hosts, but they sensationally won 35-32 and claimed the bonus point at McLean Park.

Waikato will have a long bus ride back to Hamilton, wondering how they let a bonus-point win slip away.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tim Farrell scored two of Hawke’s Bay’s late tries to steal the victory in Napier.

Both were losing quarterfinalists last year, playing their second match in the middle of a congested week, and Hawke’s Bay had two capped All Blacks halfbacks, Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava, in their 23.

Fakatava’s introduction after an hour coincided with their strong finish, as the hosts moved up to second with their third successive tight win after beating North Harbour and Counties Manukau by slim margins. They host Otago in Napier on Sunday for their third match in nine days.

The Mooloos welcome Taranaki to Hamilton on Sunday with a 1-2 record and remain sixth.

Waikato hooker Rhys Marshall continues to prosper at this level. His latest try cancelled out Marino Mikaele-Tu'u’s effort early in the second half when Hawke’s Bay only trailed by eight.

The Mooloos had a commanding half-time lead (22-7) and looked comfortable when winger Cody Nordstrom, one of their five debutants, finished smartly for their fifth try in the 54th minute.

They wouldn’t score again as Hawke’s Bay secured a remarkable victory in the dying minutes.

The Mooloos made several changes for their second of three matches in eight days, but they were led well by promising first five-eighth Taha Kemara in a dominant first-half display.

Dangerous Waikato outside backs Bailyn Sullivan, Liam Coombes-Fabling and Austin Anderson scored their tries before the break.

Hawke’s Bay had to make 108 tackles to Waikato’s 15 in the opening 30 minutes but did score from their only attack when Weber touched down.

Farrell and Godfrey’s late tries – either side of Kemara’s missed penalty goal – gave the hosts six minutes to win the match with a try. Farrell finished the job as Hawke’s Bay completed an incredible comeback.