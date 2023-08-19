Auckland thump North Harbour in Battle of the Bridge contest at Onewa Domain

At Onewa Domain, Auckland: Auckland 43 (Zarn Sullivan 2, Kalani Thomas, AJ Lam, Harry Plummer, Caleb Tangitau tries; Zarn Sullivan 5 con, pen) North Harbour 23 (Danyon Morgan-Puterangi 2, Wallace Sititi tries; Oscar Koller con, 2 pen). HT: 22-6

Despite the presence of new All Black Shaun Stevenson, North Harbour’s winless start to the NPC season has continued, thumped 43-23 by Auckland in their Battle of the Bridge clash at Onewa Domain on Saturday afternoon.

One of the big stars of Super Rugby Pacific this year, Stevenson was back in action for his province after missing out on the World Cup squad, but the silky fullback was instead outshone by the visitors’ outsides, in what was a slick, bonus-point display in wet conditions.

There were moments, mind you, where the 26-year-old’s supreme skills came to the fore. Early in the second half he got over the ball to win a ruck penalty, then tapped and ran, beating players with ease, only for his pass to Danyon Morgan-Puterangi having the winger dive to take, and bundled into touch.

The pair made amends quarter of an hour later, with Stevenson’s beautiful long ball sending the No 11 over to give the hosts a second try in seven minutes, and a chance at snatching the game, at 29-16.

But, in a contest where the hosts failed to notch a single linebreak, any hopes of a comeback were put to bed in the 68th minute when Zarn Sullivan went over for his second try, swooping on a loose ball, diving under the sticks and blowing a kiss to the crowd, in what turned into a 23-point individual haul for the Auckland first-five.

Auckland, who had beaten Harbour in last year’s quarterfinal, had done the damage in the first half, where, despite playing into a stiff breeze and enjoying just 46% possession and 41% territory, they took a commanding 22-6 advantage to the sheds.

Young Reds halfback Kalani Thomas had caught Harbour napping with a quick-tap penalty and scoot over by the posts for game’s first try in the ninth minute, and from there, Auckland never looked back.

Their forwards continually rumbled over the advantage line from dominant set-pieces, Akira Ioane prominent off the back of the scrum in particular, and the backline had great front-foot ball from which to prosper, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a constant danger from fullback.

Despite Salesi Rayasi being hauled in superbly by Kade Banks on what looked a certain 60-metre intercept effort, Sullivan danced at the line and scored soon after, while the try of the match came near the half-hour when a brilliant team effort resulted in AJ Lam diving over out wide.

Really needing to be first to score after halftime, Harbour’s day was undone in a big moment 10 minutes into the second stanza when Henry Taefu made a hash of a catch in his in-goal.

It gifted Auckland a golden opportunity, and they took it with both hands, a powerful scrum laying the platform for captain Harry Plummer to charge over for the bonus-point try.

Now with a 2-1 record for the season, Auckland will be buoyed ahead of their storm week, which starts with a first home game of the season, against Hawke’s Bay at Eden Park next Saturday afternoon.

It’s a different story for Harbour, who must quickly dig themselves out of a 0-3 hole, with a tough trip to Nelson to face Tasman next Sunday.