A new Log 'o Wood: Ranfurly Shield undergoes major restoration as old version is retired

The iconic Ranfurly Shield has undergone a major restoration in a project by New Zealand Rugby to make sure the trophy lives on for another 100-plus years.

The old Shield, which had gradually become worn down by 118 years of handling and an untold number of celebrations, has been blessed and decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

NZ Rugby will care for the old Shield before a decision is made on where it will end up, and in its place comes a new Shield – also made from English Oak sourced from Canterbury – to continue its storied journey, with the original stand remaining to make sure there was a connection to the past.

“There are certain parts of rugby that actually have a status that is bigger than rugby itself,” Crawford told Stuff, recalling a story from the 1990s when he – as a former policeman – helped give the Shield a police escort to Waikato when the Mooloos took it off Auckland.

“And when I look at that, the Shield exists in that realm.

“We picked it up at Ngāruawāhia, and people were lined up. Ngāruawāhia is a rugby league town, but there were people lining up at the side of the road cheering.

“I think that’s not uncommon, there are many other stories like that...it’s bigger than rugby.”

NZ Rugby head of community rugby Steve Lancaster said that “everyone has a Shield story”, and told Stuff that he had a 20-year-old photo of his children Amy and Mitch holding the trophy in his lounge during his Canterbury playing days.

But, with NZ Rugby responsible for the safety of the Shield, Lancaster said its condition had become a real concern by the end of last season.

“The wood had started to degrade,” Lancaster said.

Supplied The fully restored Ranfurly Shield.

“We were just worried about the robustness of the shield, and what we did not want to see happen – because it was such a taonga in our game – we did not want to see it damaged beyond the point of repair.

“So, we consulted with the provincial unions, we consulted with players themselves directly, particularly at Hawke's Bay [the holders at the time], and then we took a recommendation to the [NZ Rugby] board, which they supported, which was to do a full restoration of the Shield.”

Lancaster said they also “looked at a number” of other options, but none made as much sense as a full restoration.

“One of the other options we considered was, ‘Do we just leave it as is, but put it in a case behind glass?’,” he said.

“But again, it's really not the essence of the Shield, right?

“We really wanted to ensure that it continues to be something that people can hold, feel and take around their community and lend out to different stakeholders.”

The Shield was restored over nine months by Tri Peek in Waikanae, Wellington, who had been repairing the trophy for several years before the full restoration decision.

Using English Oak – seasoned for five years – the new Shield is now the same dimensions as the original before years of handling wore it down.

The original badges on the Shield – replaced in 2012 – will also be reunited with the decommissioned wood, with the newer badges fixed to the new Log ‘o Wood.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The ‘old’ Ranfurly Shield on display before the Wellington-Waikato game last year.

The restored Shield was presented to Wellington on Thursday, and it will go on the line when face Southland in a Shield defence at Hutt Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Crawford said it would be the beginning of a new journey for the Shield.

“It's actually gone on journeys and people have not known where it's being at different times,” he said.

“Oh, if it could speak. It would tell tales of wonder, tales that are appropriate, and some inappropriate I’d imagine.

“At the end of the day, what a journey it's been on.

“But, we have to start thinking about is it fit to carry on that journey at over 100 years old.”