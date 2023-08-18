NPC: Counties Manukau score first win of season with 32-19 upset over Bay Of Plenty

Counties Manukau fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo was outstanding in his team’s first victory of the season.

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Counties Manukau 32 (Kauvaka Kaivelata, Sam Tuifua, penalty try, Riley Hohepa tries; Riley Hohepa 2 con, 2 pen) Bay Of Plenty 19 (Cole Forbes, Kurt Eklund, Semisi Paea tries; Lucas Cashmore 2 con) HT: 29-14.

Counties Manukau is on the board in this year’s national provincial championship thanks to a 32-19 victory over Bay Of Plenty in Pukekohe on Friday night.

In a bizarre yet entertaining match, Counties Manukau scored 26 points in an opening 12 minute blitz and then defended themselves to victory, with their only other points in the contest being two Riley Hohepa penalties.

All Blacks XV outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo, playing fullback for Counties Manukau, was outstanding and a constant threat for the Bay Of Plenty defence. His left boot also turned the visitors around regularly to get Counties Manukau out of trouble.

Former All Black Hoskins Sotutu did a lot of the heavy lifting for Counties Manukau on the defensive side of the ball and he produced a couple of critical try savers in the dying minutes to repel a surging Bay of Plenty.

In a frantic start, five tries were scored inside an opening 12 minutes that also featured a penalty try which resulted in Bay of Plenty flanker Naitoa Ah Kuoi being sent to the sin bin for a maul infringement.

Counties Manukau’s loosehead prop Kauvaka Kaivelata opened the scoring – on the back of some electric work from Nanai-Seturo – when the game was just 60 seconds old, before Bay Of Plenty hit back through fullback speedy Cole Forbes, who cruised through a massive gap in the defence to make it a try each just three minutes in.

But if Bay of Plenty thought that was the start of winning back momentum, they had another thing coming. Counties Manukau loose forward Sam Tuifua charged over from close range after a trick play from a lineout, then came the penalty try, before Hohepa crossed just before the clock had ticked over to 12 minutes.

After the hectic opening, the point scoring stopped, until Hohepa slotted a penalty, then in the final play before the half-time break, Bay of Plenty captain Kurt Eklund crossed for his side’s second try.

The comeback continued just a few minutes into the second half when Semisi Paea scored for Bay of Plenty from a maul.

Counties Manukau replacement Blake Makiri thought he was off with a game-clinching intercept inside the final 10 minutes but referee Marcus Playle – who had a strong performance with the whistle – called him back for an offside closer to the ruck but it mattered not.

Counties Manukau held on during four consecutive scrums on their own line before winning a scrum penalty to get themselves out of danger and into the win column.