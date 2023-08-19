Wellington retain the Ranfurly Shield in first successful defence in NPC against Southland

Connor Garden-Bachop pulled off this acrobatic finish for one of Wellington’s six tries to retain the Ranfurly Shield.

At Hutt Recreation Ground, Lower Hutt: Wellington 39 (Pepesana Patafilo, Caleb Delany, Riley Higgins, Dominic Ropeti, Connor Garden-Bachop, Josh Southall tries; Tjay Clarke pen, 3 con) Southland 17 (Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Leroy Ferguson tries; Greg Dyer con). HT: 17-7.

Wellington retained the Ranfurly Shield after a successful first defence in this year’s NPC against a spirited Southland side in Lower Hutt on Saturday.

The unbeaten Lions are NPC champions and will keep the restored Log o’ Wood until at least Wednesday after beating the Stags 39-17 for their third successive victory to start the season.

Tasman are their next challengers in Wellington in midweek, who will be aiming to win the famous, old prize for the first time.

After Wellington’s two pre-season defences, the Stags were aiming to win back the Shield for the first time since 2011, although they never looked likely once the hosts found their attacking rhythm in the second half.

Lions skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi was their standout in wet, windy conditions at the Hutt Recreation Ground and Connor Garden-Bachop scored a superb, acrobatic try to stretch Wellington’s lead in the final quarter.

Riley Higgins, Dominic Ropeti and Josh Southall also crossed as Wellington moved into the top four with a bonus-point success against winless Southland, who remain near the bottom after two defeats and one draw.

Wellington’s clinical edge was the difference. Southland spent long periods of the first half attacking Wellington’s 22 but managed only one converted try.

Leroy Ferguson and Gabriel Hamer-Webb claimed late consolation tries for the Stags, whose hopes of a Shield shock had faded, and they will seek a first win against Otago in Dunedin next Saturday.

Against the wind, Southland dominated much of the first half but trailed 10-0 when Lions winger Pepesana Patafilo sprinted away for their opening try from a turnover.

The Stags had their first score when Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa touched down after a powerful scrum, moments after Wellington lost Ropeti to the sinbin, leaving them with seven forwards and unable to stop Southland’s dominant, driving pack.

But Wellington restored their 10-point advantage before the break when Caleb Delany scored in their first attack after Ropeti’s return from the bin.

The Lions came out strongly after half-time and blew Southland away for their fourth successful defence since pinching the Shield from Hawke’s Bay last September.