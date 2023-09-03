Willie Wright talks South Canterbury's unbeaten record and his own 'Andrew Mehrtens wave'

Defending champions South Canterbury are on fire in the Heartland Championship, riding a 25-game win streak stretching back to 2019.

So we tracked down co-captain Willie Wright, who is equally at home in the halfback or 10 jersey, to talk success and what it means to the province, his own Andrew Mehrtens “salute” towards a West Coast crowd and of course, dish the dirt on his teammates.

Despite a couple of years playing in Kilkenny, Ireland, where he met his wife Jess, the outstanding goal kicker, 2021 Heartland player of the year, father to three boys, more than handy cricketer and builder by day, has stuck loyal to the green and blacks since making his debut way back in 2011.

Tells us about South Canterbury’s record-breaking win streak that extends to 25 after Saturday’s 26-22 victory over North Otago, do the boys talk about it?

Honestly, no, it doesn’t even really get mentioned. Someone might say something after the game but during the week we don’t mention it. We’re just going out there to win, so it’s not a focus point.

The record run spans from winning the Lochore Cup (2019) and includes Meads Cup victories in 2021 and 2022, how special is this era for the province?

I think it’s very special. Personally, I think we underachieved for a lot of years after Heartland started in 2006. We were top qualifier almost every year between about 2015 and 2018, made the final twice but didn’t win or lost in the semis. The last couple of years it’s finally paying off. I think we’re finally delivering on what we should have a long time ago. They always say once you get the monkey off the back it makes it easier.

When South Canterbury won the 2019 Lochore Cup in terrible conditions in Greymouth you nailed a couple of difficult and critical penalties, with media reports suggesting you gave the locals the “Andrew Mehrtens wave” after coping some decent sledging?

I sure did. I actually enjoy getting s..t when you kick. It makes it more special when you get it over but that was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I loved Merhts back in the day when he did it, so it was a bit of inspiration from him. I’m a massive Crusaders fan and a massive Merhts fan. I try not to do the finger, usually just the ear saying you can’t hear them, it’s good banter.

Chris Symes Willie Wright responds to the Greymouth crowd after kicking a critical and difficult penalty in the 2019 Lochore Cup final.

Imagine you’re still coping it when playing in Greymouth then?

Yes, whenever we go to the West Coast there’s always a good crew of Coasters over there supporting. One of our coaches actually went up to a group of them who were on a pub crawl to one of our games over there and gave them $40 to buy themselves some beers, but told them to make sure they got into me all day because he thought it would make me play better.

You’ve played 76 games for South Canterbury, what would 100 mean to Willie Wright and his family?

It would mean a lot. I love this province. It’s not something you set out to do when you first start but now that I’m getting closer I definitely want to go for another couple of years. You never know with injuries and form and stuff like that, but I’ve played a lot of footy with some pretty good mates in Nick Strachan and Matt Fetu, the last two that have brought up 100 games, so to be able to match them would be really special.

Who is the hype or funny man at South Canterbury?

Miles Medlicott. You can’t knock that guy down. He’s a great singer, loud, happy as, and just good fun.

Who is the pest that winds everyone up, pranks people, or just has average chat?

Zac Saunders. If you ask 90% of the team they would probably say me, but it’s definitely Zac Saunders.

Best player you’ve played with?

That’s tough, I’ve played with some seriously good players, but I’d have to keep local and say Nick Strachan (openside flanker) and Matt Fetu (prop). Craig Clare (Whanganui outside back), he’s a very good player. I got to play a couple of seasons with him in the Heartland team.

You’ve been selected in the Heartland team for five seasons, what does that mean to you?

Being from the provinces and getting that opportunity to represent the black jersey it’s really special. For us, as Heartland players, it’s something to strive for and it’s the highest that most of us get to. That’s pretty much the pinnacle, that’s the All Blacks for us.

With the Fraser Park redevelopment going on South Canterbury has taken games to smaller clubs, how has that been?

It’s been pretty cool. I’m really looking forward to getting back to Fraser Park because you can’t beat your home ground but the country clubs have really put it on and it’s pretty special. It gives people from that area a chance to come along and see Heartland footy. Sometimes people might be too busy on the farm or whatever, to get into town but to have it on their doorstep it’s pretty special for them. We’ve had pretty good crowds since we’ve been doing it.