NPC: Northland beat Hawke's Bay to put themselves back in finals running

Sam Nock grabs two tries as Northland rebound from loss to Manawatū.

At Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei: Northland 44 (Rob Cobb, Sam Nock (2), Tama Anderson (2) tries; Rivez Reihana 4 con, 3 pen) Hawke’s Bay 21 (Lincoln McClutchie (2), Tyrone Thompson tries; McClutchie 3 con). HT: 24-12

Hawke’s Bay have hit some turbulence after a strong start to the season, with Northland consigning them to a second defeat in succession.

The Magpies lacked their usual sharpness on Friday and they conceded five tries to a Northland side inspired by Blues halfback Sam Nock and impressive No 7 Jonah Mau’u.

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue also played a role with some strong carries to get the Taniwha on the front foot.

Magpies No 10 Lincoln McClutchie grabbed two tries in the first half and finished the game with 16 points, but Hawke’s Bay were beaten to the punch at the breakdown for most of the evening.

Mau’u was the outstanding player on the field. Picked up by Moana Pasifika this year in Super Rugby Pacific, he was dominant in the contact areas for the full 80 minutes.

Northland also showed admirable desperation in defence in a performance that will please coach John Leslie.

The victory means that Northland now have two wins this season, and they are now well and truly in the running for a top-eight berth.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Northland flanker Jonah Mau'u, left, was a standout for his side.

Northland took a 24-12 lead into the break as returning halfback Nock picked up a brace of tries – the second a fine individual effort from a chip-and-regather.

Young winger Tama Anderson also helped himself to two tries in the second half as Northland showed a clinical edge.

No 10 Rivez Reihana kept the scoreboard ticking with an accurate goalkicking display, and the Magpies were chasing the game for the final quarter.

Devan Flanders was typically industrious for the visitors, but their form has certainly tailed off in recent weeks.

They escaped with a narrow win against Otago in round 3 of the competition, but the cracks that first emerged in that game have widened.

The loss of Brad Weber on All Blacks duty – as a cover player – has not helped, with Weber’s leadership skills needed now to steady the ship.

Talented fullback Harry Godfrey came up with a few unforced errors on Friday, and the Magpies’ attack didn’t fire as a cohesive unit, despite the scrum showing dominance at times.

Northland, meanwhile, looked like they had been stung by the loss to Manawatū, and their determination to rectify that result was evident from the early stages.

Northland next play Otago on Sunday week – a fixture coach Leslie will be looking forward to given his deep ties to the south – while Hawke’s Bay return to Napier on Saturday week to host Bay of Plenty.