NZ Rugby review reveals the extraordinary cost of staging an NPC match

The recent Ranfurly Shield game between Wellington and Tasman was played in front of rows of empty seats at Sky Stadium.

The cost of staging an average NPC match is about $400,000, according to figures contained in the independent governance review into New Zealand Rugby.

That extraordinary amount is at the heart of the review’s repeated conclusions that New Zealand can’t support six Super Rugby franchises and 14 NPC teams, with the entire professional system under financial stress.

In a segment that criticises New Zealand Rugby’s inability to “rationalise” Super Rugby and the NPC, the review pointed out that: “The NPC is a programme of 75 matches that has around 200,000 total attendances.

“As 25% of those have complimentary tickets it means there is an average attendance of 2000 paying customers per match.

“NPC player payments amount to $17m plus match costs of a further $15m. In round figures this amounts to a per match cost of $200k, not including player payments.”

With player payments more than double the match costs, the total figure for each match is therefore approximately $400,000.

That number, laid out in that fashion, informs much of the review’s work on the state of the professional game.

“Six New Zealand-based Super clubs (counting Moana Pasifika) and 14 NPC teams in a country of five million people is not working financially,” it said.

“On average, 59% of the NPC Unions’ expenditure is on high performance, arguably at the expense of game development. Both competitions face rising costs and have seen drastic falls in game revenue. For the Provincial Unions, the gap has been filled by money flowing from the centre [NZ Rugby].

AARON WOOD/STUFF A 33-strong All Blacks squad has travelled to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“Few – if any – would contend that a country of five million people can support six professional franchises and 14 NPC teams with a high and growing investment in professional players.

“More than one person said straight out, ‘the lunch is getting smaller, and the number of mouths are increasing’.”

The report also said that future All Blacks and Black Ferns were created at the community level, not the NPC level – with rugby clubs up and down the country one of the few groups to emerge in credit from the review.

Quoting research from Sport New Zealand, the review said that “within club rugby, overall satisfaction sits at 75% but somewhat lower in schools, 56%” and noted that “good work” was happening at the grassroots level, where the game’s connection to New Zealanders remains strongest.

The high cost of staging NPC figures will again put the focus on a pre-Covid study conducted by consultants McKinsey, which found that “efficiency gains” of $20-30m a year could be found be eliminating the duplication that is rife in the New Zealand system.

“McKinsey suggested provincial unions should focus on driving participation and administering the club game at a local level, leaving Super Rugby sides to identify talent and develop elite players,” the review said.

In practical terms, that would mean the Super Rugby clubs running properly resourced academies instead of the provincial unions.

Such a model has proven hugely successful in Ireland, where powerhouses such as Leinster run big academy squads that integrate with the full squad, guaranteeing a pipeline of players who area ready for high-level rugby.

The Crusaders run something similar in New Zealand, and have clearly reaped the rewards with seven successive Super Rugby titles.