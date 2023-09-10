Tasman overcome Ethan Blackadder's absence to topple Taranaki in NPC

Alex Nankivell on the charge for Tasman in their win over Taranaki on Sunday.

No Ethan Blackadder, no problem for the Tasman Mako.

Tasman rattled off their third straight win in the NPC to move to third spot after overcoming Taranaki 29-18 at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Sunday.

The Mako had to overcome the absence of loose forward Blackadder, who was scratched from the starting lineup on Saturday and bound for France. Blackadder was called up to the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad as an injury replacement for wing Emoni Narawa.

Tasman flanker Anton Segner, who was a standout in the win, clinched victory with a try with 10 minutes left, opening up a nine point lead.

Staunch defence was key to Tasman’s success, repelling Taranaki who hammered away at the line for a chunk of the second half.

Centre Levi Aumua bagged two tries for Tasman in the win and thought he had a hat-trick, but the play was brought back after the ball grazed the touchline.

It was the third straight loss for Taranaki, who created plenty on attack, but were let down by their accuracy in the Tasman 22 and the Mako defence.

North Harbour overpowered Manawatū 48-29 on Sunday in a high scoring duel at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North for their second win in five days.

The visitors made a flying start, racing out to a 15-0 advantage and by halftime were in control, ahead 27-12.

They outscored the Turbos seven tries to five with first five Bryn Gatland bagging 16 points from a try, penalty, and four conversions.

Shaun Stevenson set up two tries as Harbour edged Otago 27-24 in the midweek match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, but his brilliance wasn’t enough to earn him an All Blacks call-up as Narawa’s replacement, with extra loose forward cover preferred.

Wellington maintained their perfect record and their place at the top of the table with an emphatic win over Waikato at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Friday night, with winger Losi Filipo scoring a hat-trick that included two intercept tries.

The Battle of the Bays on Saturday afternoon in Napier was a thriller, with Bay of Plenty prevailing over Hawke’s Bay 38-35, despite having flanker Veveni Lasaqa sent off six minutes into the second half.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Bay of Plenty’s Etonia Waqa celebrates their 38-35 win over Hawke's Bay.

Hawke’s Bay were leading 18-17 at that stage, but conceded a try to Pasilio Tosi soon after and never got their noses in front again, falling behind 38-25 before scoring two tries – one of them unconverted – in the final 10 minutes.

Counties Manukau picked up their second win of the season over cellar-dwellers Southland, 39-29, on Saturday, though they were made to work for it at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe, with the men from Invercargill closing within three heading into the final quarter of an hour. Josh Gray scored a hat-trick for the Steelers.

A late try from Joe Royal gave Auckland a 36-29 win over Canterbury at Eden Park on Saturday night in a match which featured seven lead changes, the final one coming in the 79th minute. The sight of Auckland flanker Akira Ioane being helped off the field with an ankle injury was the only sour note as they moved past their opponents on the table.

Otago beat Northland 30-15 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in the final match of the round, with Sam Gilbert slotting 15 of the hosts’ points from the tee as they finished their storm week on a positive note.

NPC – week six

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: North Harbour 27 (Sofai Maka 2, Moses Leo tries; Oscar Koller 1, Bryn Gatland 2 cons, Koller 2 pen) Otago 24 (Fabian Holland, Josh Whaanga, John Tapueluelu, Jona Nareki tries; Finn Hurley 2 con) HT: 17-10

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Wellington 41 (Losi Filipo 3, Ruben Love, Hugo Plummer, Xavier Numia tries; Aidan Morgan 4 con, 1 pen) Waikato 24 (Tepaea Cook-Savage, Xavier Roe, Daniel Sinkinson, James Tucker tries; Cook-Savage 2 con) HT: 27-17.

At McLean Park, Napier: Bay of Plenty 38 (Sekuini Tanimo, Justin Sangster, Pasilio Tosi, Fehi Fineanganofo, Manaaki Selby-Rickit tries; Wharenui Hawera 5 con, pen) Hawke’s Bay 35 (Tyrone Thompson, Jonah Lowe, Brad Weber, Ollie Sapsford 2 tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 17-18

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekoke: Counties Manukau 39 (Penalty try, Josh Gray 3, Liam Daniela, Riley Hohepa tries; Hohepa con, AJ Alatimu con, pen) Southland 29 (Mike McKee, Michael Manson 3, Gabriel Hamer-Webb tries; Dan Hollinshead 2 con). HT: 24-17

Photosport/Dave Rowland AJ Lam congratulates Bryce Heem on scoring during Auckland’s win over Canterbury at Eden Park on Saturday night.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Auckland 36 (Bryce Heem, Corey Evans, Kalani Thomas 2, Joe Royal tries; Zarn Sullivan 4 con, pen) Canterbury 29 (Penalty try, Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod, Solomon Alaimalo tries; Burke pen, 2 con). HT: 19-22

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Tasman 29 (Levi Aumua 2, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Anton Segner tries; Taine Robinson 3 con, pen) Taranaki 18 (Jayson Potroz, Pita Gus Sowakula tries; Stephen Perofeta 2 pen, con) HT: 15-10

At Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North: North Harbour 48 (Jed Melvin, Moses Leo, Tamarau McGahan, Jamie Booth, Danyon Morgan-Puterangi, Bryn Gatland, Fatongia Paea tries; Gatland pen, 4 con, Oscar Koller con) Manawatū 29 (Nehe Milner-Skudder, Slade McDowall, Andrew Quattrin, Drew Wild, TK Howden tries; Brett Cameron con, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula con) HT: 27-12

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Otago 30 (Will Tucker, Jona Nareki, Jake te Hiwi tries; Sam Gilbert 3 con 3 pen) Northland 15 (Heremaia Murray 2 tries; Rivez Reihana con, pen). HT: 13-8

Points (games played): Wellington 32 (7), Auckland 27 (7), Tasman 25 (7), Canterbury 24 (6), Taranaki 24 (7), Bay of Plenty 20 (6), Hawke’s Bay 20 (7), North Harbour 17 (7), Waikato 14 (7), Northland 13 (6), Otago 13 (6), Counties Manukau 13 (6), Manawatū 12 (7), Southland 3 (6)