Heartland unions play at Crusaders venue with NPC big guns in historic tripleheader

West Coast stalwart Troy Tauwhare says playing under lights at the Crusaders’ home ground on Saturday will be a special moment for Heartland Championship sides during an historic rugby “Tripleheader” in Christchurch.

For the first time all six constituent unions from the Crusaders franchise will be in action on the same day at Addington’s Apollo Projects Stadium where All Black stars Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock and Will Jordan ply their trade.

Preceding Canterbury’s NPC clash with the Tasman Mako will be Heartland derbies between Meads Cup holders South Canterbury and Hanan Shield district neighbours Mid Canterbury, while Rundle Cup rivals Buller and the West Coast clash at 7.05pm.

Buller and the West Coast have met in Murchison in Seddon Shield games, but this will be the first time they have clashed on the eastern side of the Southern Alps.

“We are looking forward to it, but we are also trying not to let the occasion get to us because West Coast-Buller is always a big game regardless of where it’s played,’’ said Tauwhare, who doubles as West Coast’s hooker and assistant-coach.

“But it is pretty cool for the young boys. A lot of West Coast and Buller people never thought they would get to play under lights in Christchurch.”

Tauwhare recently racked up his 100th game of his first-class career, which includes seven games for the Heartland XV in 2019, including a floodlit fixture against Samoa at Eden Park.

“That was a festival day too because Fiji played Tonga after us.”

He said there was a lot of interest on the West Coast in Saturday’s game and he expected “a lot of our partners, families and friends’’ to make the 3hr 30min drive.

The Tripleheader was the brainchild of the Canterbury Rugby Union and was meant to happen a couple of years ago when NPC and Heartland schedules fortuitously aligned.

But, Canterbury Rugby head of engagement George Berry said the Covid pandemic put a spanner in the works, with the Heartland Championship mothballed in 2021.

The concept was dusted off this year once the respective competition draws were done.

Canterbury, who have also hosted a game against Taranaki at Rangiora Showgrounds this season, were dead keen, Berry said. Assent quickly came from the Heartland unions, with big ticks delivered by Buller and South Canterbury who were due to host their Heartland fixtures.

The Heartland unions have been given tickets to sell to defray their travel expenses.

Longserving West Coast Rugby Union chief executive Mike Connors said the unions saw it as “a great opportunity for our players’’ to perform at a venue where the Crusaders and the All Blacks have played.

He could not remember Buller and West Coast playing in Canterbury before, but recalled a combined Buller-West Coast team playing Canterbury B in a curtainraiser to Canterbury’s clash with the British and Irish Lions in 1971.

Connors said “a lot of Coasters used to travel to Christchurch’’ to watch international matches and big Ranfurly Shield games, with special trains put on from Greymouth.

There won’t be any rugby special rail journeys on Saturday, but Connors still expects a good number of fans to travel from the West Coast and “there are a lot of Coast people living in Canterbury too”.

Buller Rugby Union chief executive Andrew Duncan said the West Coast game “always draws our biggest crowd of the season for sure” at Victoria Square, but he also expects scores of Bullerites to make the 4hr 15min drive to Christchurch.

“I do know of many people making the trip over the hill to come and watch. We were given 250 tickets to sell, and they were snapped very quick – all by local people.”

Duncan said most of the Buller team would also be playing under lights for the first time.

Some players will have to travel vast distances to Addington. West Coast prop Jesse McRae - whose father and grandfather wore the red-and-white jersey before him - lives at Whataroa in South Westland, 353km or 4hr 30mins from Christchurch.

South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury generally meet either side of the Rangitata River, but this weekend they will be crossing the Rakaia. Saturday’s sojourn will only take the Mid Canterbury men an hour from Ashburton, while the eight Waimate players in South Canterbury’s squad face a 207km trip.

West Coast coach and former Canterbury hooker Sean Cuttance, who commutes from Rakaia, will have a shorter trip than usual for South Canterbury centre Zach McKay, who plays club rugby for Kaiapoi.

While it is a red-letter date for rugby in the Crusaders’ rohe, it’s business as usual for the teams with five vital points at stake.

“It’s a big day for us,’’ Tauwhare said ahead of his 96th appearance for West Coast since 2009.

“We are fighting to keep our top-four hopes alive, and Buller got their first win last year and could still make the Lochore Cup semifinals.

“We spoke at training [on Tuesday] about enjoying the occasion, but not getting overawed.”

TRIPLEHEADER DRAW

Apollo Project Stadium, Christchurch on Saturday

2.05pm: South Canterbury v Mid Canterbury

4.35pm: Canterbury v Tasman

7.05pm: Buller v West Coast