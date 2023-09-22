Bay of Plenty overcomes gritty Northland 32-26 to secure critical bonus point victory

At Northland Events Centre, Whangarei: Bay of Plenty 32 (Kurt Eklund, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Fehi Fineanganofo, Josh Bartlett tries; Wharenui Hawera 3 con, 2 pen) Northland 26 (Tamati Tua, Heremaia Murray tries; Rivez Reihana 2 con, 3 pen, Daniel Hawkins 1 pen) HT: 18-16.

Sin bin: Jonah Mau'u (18th min)

A late try from substitute loosehead prop Josh Bartlett has given Bay of Plenty’s national provincial championship quarterfinal hopes a monumental boost with a 32-26 win over Northland.

Needing a win to keep their season alive, Northland took it to the visitors and found themselves in the lead with just a handful of minutes to play before Bay of Plenty finally got the job done.

Bartlett’s try wasn’t just critical for the win, but it was also the bonus point try that could prove critical in where Bay of Plenty ends up with just two more matches left in their regular season.

Northland’s year will end against Auckland next Friday but Bay of Plenty is just one leg down in their storm week.

In the first of three games in nine days, Northland didn’t do Bay of Plenty any favours with a bruising and frustrating encounter on Friday night.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Northland players rush to congratulate Heremaia Murray (left) after he scored one of the tries of the NPC season.

Northland’s performance was far from perfect but in their final home match of the season, they gave their home crowd a contest and an effort to be proud of.

The NPC’s leading try scorer Heremaia Murray also provided the home fans with a try of the season contender that went 90 metres. It was started by an audacious grubber from Rivez Reihana, that was collected by Murray who kicked again, got the bounce as two Bay defenders took themselves out, and sprinted away to score.

Northland centre Tamati Tua scored the game’s opening try in controversial fashion. Referee Michael Winter sent it upstairs to make sure Tua didn’t touch the sideline, which was clear, but the replay appeared to be 50-50 on whether he had maintained control of the ball.

On the back of Northland No. 8 Jonah Mau'u being sent to the bin, Bay of Plenty scored their first try, hooker Kurt Eklund the benefactor from a maul.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Bay of Plenty lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit capped an impressive game with a first-half try.

Bay of Plenty was forced into a reshuffle 10 minutes before halftime when they lost first-five Lucas Cashmore with a shoulder injury with fullback Wharenui Hawera moving into the No. 10 role. But they hit the front for the first time a couple of minutes later with lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit plucking the ball out of a ruck and going straight through the middle before dashing 15 metres to score.

An exchange of penalties meant the Bay held an 18-16 lead at the break following a first half dominated by kicking in general play and a strong Bay of Plenty scrum.

Murray’s try, the first of the second half, ignited the contest but Fehi Fineanganofo hit back almost immediately for Bay of Plenty, with a blockbusting 50 metre dash, even if the home crowd was unhappy with a questionable pass.

A Daniel Hawkins penalty inside the final 10 minutes put Northland back in front before Bartlett’s try in the dying minutes gave Bay of Plenty the hard-fought victory.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Heremaia Murray stretches for the bouncing ball before scoring a try of the season contender.

The big moment

A penalty at the breakdown, that Northland heavily protested, in the final minutes, gave Bay of Plenty the means to get up the other end of the field and that ultimately helped produce Bartlett’s try.

Match rating

6.5/10. Competitive contest that delivered the grandstand finish in the end but it took forever for the game of rugby to break out amongst the force back.

MVP

Hawera was strong at the back and then even better when he moved into first-five but it’s hard to go past Kurt Eklund. After an industrious 80-minute shift, it was the capatin who was there at the end to drive Bartlett over.

The big picture

Bay of Plenty’s fifth win of the season is a giant leap towards making the quarter-finals. For now, they sit in sixth but face the winless Southland in Invercargill on Wednesday night and then round out the regular season by hosting Tasman next Sunday.

Northland will be playing for nothing more than pride when they tackle Auckland at Eden Park next Friday night in their final match of the season, where they will look for a repeat of their upset victory over the city slickers in Whangarei last year.