Bay of Plenty holds off Southland for 25-23 win in match dominated by bizarre substitution strategy

At Rugby Park, Invercargill: Bay of Plenty 25 (Fehi Fineanganofo, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Kurt Eklund, Naitoa Ah Kuoi tries; Wharenui Hawera 1 pen, 1 con) Southland 23 (Jay Renton, Viliami Fine, Tevita Latu tries; Dan Hollinshead 2 pen, 1 con) HT: 20–10.

A bizarre substitution gamble, inspired in part by the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, hasn’t been enough for Southland to score their first victory of the season, going down in a thrilling heartbreaker.

Bay of Plenty’s 25–23 bonus point victory in Invercargill on Wednesday night guarantees them a national provincial rugby championship quarter-final slot and keeps their slim hopes of a top-four, home quarter alive.

In a thrilling conclusion, Southland’s Dan Hollinshead missed two potential match-winning penalties inside the final two minutes – after he and Bay Of Plenty’s Wharenui Hawera had exchanged late penalties – for what would have been Southland's first victory in one year and two days.

But by far the biggest talking point of the match came with eight minutes to play in the opening half when Southland co-coaches David Hall and James Wilson changed half their side when they ran on all eight replacements in one go.

The move took everyone by surprise, including veteran commentator Tony Johnson.

“That is extraordinary, 31 minutes into the game and they have cleared the bench,” Johnson said.

“I mean they’ve just scored a try, it’s not as though the coach would be angry with them,” he said. “This is just getting a little weird, this game.”

Hall confirmed at the break the plan was devised during the week. He joked it was like the Springboks’ strategy at the Rugby World Cup, only it was in the first half and most of his bench was a lot lighter than South Africa’s.

The opening 15 minutes was almost perfect for Bay of Plenty with early unconverted tries by winger Fehi Fineanganofo and lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland lock Josh Bekhuis passes the ball as the Stags close in on a try.

Stags halfback Jay Renton caught the Bay of Plenty defence out on the 20-minute mark, immediately after his forwards appeared to knock the ball on when trying to maul over the line, to get Southland on the board.

Southland then levelled up when Viliami Fine snatched an intercept from Hawera’s pass to score a try that came completely against the run of the play, 10 minutes before half-time.

Then came the bizarre substitute scandal.

Two of those replacements – Tevita Latu with a try and Hollinshead, who kicked the first conversation of the match – then combined to give the Stags a lead that seemed so unlikely when Bay of Plenty dominated the first quarter.

Both teams blew chances early in the second half, Bay of Plenty with a controversial forward pass that looked good and Southland with a dropped ball from Matt Whaanga, after some smart play from Latu and Blair Ryall.

Bay of Plenty skipper Kurt Eklund brought his side back into the match with their third try – all from mauls – to score the first points of the second half at the midway point.

Bay of Plenty then went back-to-back when Naitoa Ah Kuoi stepped his way to the line from a smart Richard Judd short ball before the match-defining penalty shoot-out closed out the game.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Replacement back Tevita Latu scored Southland’s third try of the first half.

The big moment

Aside from the obvious substitute scandal, Fine’s intercept try came at a time when Bay of Plenty were reasserting their dominance on the game, but the biggest moment of them all was Hollinshead’s final shot at glory. Far easier than his second to last attempt – not that they are ever easy with a game on the line – the Stags’ replacement produced his worst strike of the match to spray it wide.

Match rating

9/10. If you’re into drama and suspense, this one was hard to beat.

MVP

Tough to pick in a crazy old game, but Bay of Plenty tight head prop Pasilio Tosi put in yet another phenomenal shift.

The big picture

Depending on the results of Auckland v Northland (Friday night) and Saturday’s matches between Wellington v Hawke's Bay and Taranaki v North Harbour, Bay of Plenty remains an outside chance at finishing in the top four if they can knock over Tasman on Sunday. However, the bonus point victory over Southland does assure a quarter-final berth.

Southland will get one more shot at scoring their first victory of the season – and it's likely to be their most realistic chance – when they travel north to tackle Manawatū.