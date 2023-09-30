Waikato hang on to beat Canterbury, Taranaki thump North Harbour

At FMG Stadium, Hamilton: Waikato 37 (Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Gideon Wrampling 2, Daniel Sinkinson, James Tucker tries; Cook-Savage 2 cons, pen). Canterbury 35 (Dom Gardiner, Dallas McLeod, Oli Jager, Mitch Drummond, Ben Funnell tries; Fergus Burke 5 cons) HT: 20-21

Waikato won a thrilling NPC game in Hamilton on Saturday to secure their place in the quarterfinals, defeating Canterbury 37-35.

The result ended any hope Counties Manukau and North Harbour had of sneaking into the quarterfinals and gave momentum Waikato heading into the playoffs.

Starting in front of an almost empty FMG Stadium and played in a mixture of sunshine and showers, this was as entertaining and open encounter as the scoreline suggests and the type of game that shows how good the NPC.

Both teams went all out on attack, keeping the ball alive and looking to give their backs plenty of opportunities, while this was a nightmare watch for any defence coach.

Aaron Gillions/ Photosport Waikato's Quinn Tupaea celebrates a try scored by James Tucker in their NPC game against Canterbury.

For a large part of the game it did look like Waikato’s inability to land conversions would cost them, they only kicked one from six attempts, but in the end they managed to score enough tries for the win.

Canterbury lost lock Mitchell Dunshea after just two minutes with a leg injury, which led to the experienced former All Black Luke Romano coming on.

However, the change didn’t impact Canterbury as within a minute flanker Dom Gardiner picked up the ball as Waikato made a mess of a lineout on their 22 and ran in to score.

Waikato struck back immediately, setting the tone the game, with Pita Anae Ah-Sue making a break and Malachi Wrampling-Alec finishing off the attack.

In the 14th minute Waikato winger Tepaea Cook-Savage seized on a loose ball beyond the Canterbury goal line to put his team in front for the first time, but again the conversion was missed.

Soon after Aaron Cruden left the game with a calf injury and was replaced by Quinn Tupaea.

But then came a superb try from Waikato as they created an overlap on the left and Gideon Wrampling dived over to score.

Aaron Gillions/ Photosport Canterbury's George Bell makes a run against Waikato in their NPC game in Hamilton.

The tit-for-tat scoring continued with Canterbury centre Dallas McLeod recovering his charge down in the 28th minute and scoring. Then off the back of a 50/22 Oli Jager powered through with a charge any NFL running back would be proud of to score Canterbury’s next try.

However, just before the break, Waikato halfback Xavier Roe scored a try, making the score 20-21 in Canterbury’s favour at the interval.

The scoring wasn’t so frenetic at the beginning of the second half and it wasn’t until the 49th minute that a try line was crossed again and it was a beauty as Waikato opened up Canterbury down the left, then continued to play hot potato as they moved it to the right, with Daniel Sinkinson finishing it off.

On the hour mark, Canterbury’s Mitch Drummond scored from a scrum close to the Waikato line, but with 13 minutes to go James Tucker scored Waikato’s next try to put them back in front.

Following a Waikato penalty, they were up 37-28 with eight minutes to go. But a try from Ben Funnell and Fergus Burke’s conversion made it a two-point game with three minutes left on the clock.

It set up a dramatic finish, but Waikato did enough to hang on. After a clash like this, both teams will need to recuperate and catch their breaths before the quarterfinals.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Taranki wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens bagged two tries in their big win over North Harbour.

In Saturday’s late game, Taranaki moved up to second on the NPC ladder after a thumping 54-21 win over North Harbour in New Plymouth.

With Harbour already out of playoff contention before kickoff, the Bulls romped to the bonus point win they needed to secure a home quarterfinal against either Bay of Plenty or Tasman, who meet on Sunday in Tauranga.

It took just six minutes for the dominant home side to take the lead at Yarrow Stadium, with lock Tom Franklin crossing the chalk. Three more tries, all of which were converted, gave Taranaki a 28-0 lead at the break against an off-colour Harbour.

The visitors showed some fight in the second half, getting on the board through Tom Barnham’s score on 49 minutes, but wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ second try of the match a minute later ended any hopes of a unlikely comeback.

First five-eighth Josh Jacomb helped himself to a brace of tries along with seven conversions in a man of the match display, while hooker Ricky Riccitelli snared two five-pointers of his own late on as the Bulls finished the regular season in style.

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Taranaki 54 (Tom Franklin, Bradley Slater, Josh Jacomb 2, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2, Ricci Riccitelli 2 tries; Josh Jacomb 7 cons). North Harbour 21 (Tom Barnham, Kade Banks 2 tries; Bryn Gatland 3 cons) HT: 28-0