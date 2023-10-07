Wellington defend 32 phases, hold on for thrilling NPC quarterfinal win over Waikato

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington 32 (Julian Savea try 10min, Riley Higgins try 26min, James O’Reilly try 38min, Du’Plessis Kirifi try 56min; Aidan Morgan 3 con, 2 pen) Waikato 28 (James Tucker try 14min, Pita Anae Ah-Sue try 43min, Tana Tuhakaraina try 64min, Sean Ralph try 74min; Tepaea Cook-Savage 2 con, Taha Kemara 2 con). HT: 25-7

They lost the Ranfurly Shield last weekend, and now Wellington have had to summon every last bit of energy to ensure their NPC title defence remains on track, clinging on for 32 phases near their line to defeat Waikato in a thrilling quarterfinal in the capital on Saturday evening.

After their 21-game winning run was broken by Hawke’s Bay seven days ago, it looked like the Lions were right back in business, cruising to a 25-7 halftime lead at Sky Stadium.

However, a Waikato team which had clinched eighth place on the ladder after three consecutive wins, never threw in the towel, fighting right till the death, which ended up being some five minutes after the fulltime siren, as they made the hosts defend for their lives.

Down 32-14 inside the final quarter of an hour, the Mooloos had centre Tana Tuhakaraina become prominent in their attack, and after his try and one to Sean Ralph in the 74th minute from a lineout drive, they were all of a sudden a shot at snatching the contest.

When Aidan Morgan missed a long range penalty attempt and Ollie Norris got over the ball for a ruck penalty win it looked like they might indeed do it, only for a surging Tuhakaraina to be brought down and Caleb Delany win a relieving penalty on the Wellington line.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington celebrate at fulltime after clinging on to beat Waikato in their NPC quarterfinal.

Cue a wayward lineout throw from James O’Reilly, though, and Waikato were then invited right back for a last-gasp shot at victory. They were hugely patient in their effort, but so were Wellington, who stuck to their task and eventually had a Samipeni Finau juggle in a tackle to thank for the fulltime whistle.

Earlier, the visitors had plenty to blame on themselves, with a particularly shonky lineout, and a handling error count of 7-1 against them in a first half where the Lions enjoyed 69% of territory thanks to their smartly-executed kicking game.

After the teams had traded early tries, Wellington scored 17 unanswered points, patient and accurate in their attack, and also seemingly lucky with their third try, when O’Reilly went over from a lineout drive but replays seemed to indicate a knock on.

Waikato will look back at that and only wonder what could have been, along with their own errors.

They got just the start to the second stanza they were looking for, when Pita Anae Ah-Sue charged over just a couple of minutes after the restart, and their defence was gutsy – including a trysaving effort from Daniel Sinkinson on a rampaging Delany.

The big moment

None other than Finau’s knock on in the tackle of Billy Proctor which finally brought an end to the game. Waikato had bashed away at the Lions’ defence for minute on end in the hope of a match-winning try, but the hosts held firm, before the one-test All Black’s little juggle gave them the biggest possible sigh of relief.

Match rating

9/10. In conditions which were typically testing with the swirling wind, the players put on quite the decent showing, with errors punctuated by sparks of brilliance. And while it looked like Wellington were going to run away with it, Waikato fought hard to make it a massively exciting finish. In the end, the final 10 minutes or so was edge-of-your-seat, heart-racing stuff.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Billy Proctor goes on the burst for Wellington in their quarterfinal win over Waikato at Sky Stadium.

MVP

He may have played less than half an hour, but replacement Waikato flanker Malachi Wrampling-Alec provided massive x-factor off the bench, with several storming runs laying the platform for his team’s gallant fightback. Wellington centre Proctor, though, was hugely influential for the eventual victors, providing hard, direct attack, laying on a nice try, even getting in the maul for another, and proving big without the ball, too, no more so than making that crucial game-ending tackle on Finau.

The big picture

Waikato’s season is done at the quarterfinals stage for a second successive season, while Wellington have themselves a semifinal. That will be at home against the lowest-qualifying quarterfinal winner, which will be Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay or Tasman.