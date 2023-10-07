Penalty try helps Taranaki seal NPC quarterfinal win over Tasman in New Plymouth

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Taranaki 34 (Vereniki Tikoisolomone try 11min, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens try 43min, Tom Florence try 52min, penalty try 56min; Josh Jacomb 3 con, 2 pen) Tasman 18 (Timoci Tavatavanawai try 15min, Max Hicks try 71min; Taine Robinson con, 2 pen). HT: 13-13

Yellow card: Alex Nankivell (Tasman) 56min

A sparkling display off the bench from Jayson Potroz, some magic from Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, and a penalty try have led Taranaki to a storming second-half display in their NPC quarterfinal win over Taranaki in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

In what had shaped as a tight affair at Yarrow Stadium, with the teams locked at 13-13 at halftime, the home side exploded in the third quarter, going on to seal a comfortable 34-18 win.

That was thanks in no small part to the introduction of playmaker Potroz at the start of the second spell, with Neil Barnes injecting him for second-five Matt McKenzie – who Potroz revealed later had taken a knock – with No 10 Josh Jacomb shifting out a spot to accommodate the experienced first-five.

And, with Tasman returning to the park minus strike weapon Levi Aumua, who had presumably suffered an injury, Potroz took no time at all in pulling the strings and picking the Mako apart.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Levi Aumua didn’t return after halftime in a big blow for Tasman.

His excellent varied kicking game was to the fore immediately when his chip over the top had Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scoring a wondrous try, after the speedster chased hard, booted ahead twice, then dived on the ball even after a ricochet off the goal post.

Soon after a sneaky Potroz 22m restart for himself set another attack alight, Tom Florence barged over to extend the margin, and then the job was all but done thanks to a 56th minute penalty try, which saw Alex Nankivell sin-binned for an early tackle.

Both teams had missed the quarterfinals last year, and while Tasman came into this one on the back of two losses, they had beaten Taranaki 29-18 in New Plymouth a month back. That was Taranaki’s third loss in a row, but they had won three since.

Make it four now, as the Naki ended a five-game losing run against the Mako, which dated back to 2017, even if they were dealt a late blow with the absence of captain Kaylum Boshier due to an ankle injury.

In his absence, Chiefs team-mate Bradley Slater stepped up to lead, and was a busy figure. The hosts also had lock Josh Lord back from All Blacks duty then injury for his first game of the season, and he took little time to make an impact in his 55 minutes, with a huge hit on Taine Robinson rattling the fullback and causing a knock on.

Perhaps still re-finding all his bones, the Mako No 15 was soon later the guilty party when throwing a ball which Taranaki winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone intercepted and seared 70 metres with to brilliantly open the scoring.

Tasman did hit straight back when Macca Springer produced fine aerial work, Max Hicks made a big charge down the left flank, then Mitch Hunt flung a ball for Timoci Tavatavanawai to barge through Kini Naholo.

And in what became a close-quarter battle, featuring plenty of big contact, the teams went to the sheds unable to be separated. But that was until the 21-0 third-quarter burst.

The big moment

As Taranaki were breaking clear on the scoreboard, the penalty try then all-but sealed the result. After Daniel Rona had broken clear and passed to Potroz, he then gave to Pita Gus Sowakula, who dropped the ball with the line looming. But after referee Stu Curran sought assistance from the TMO, he was able to see Nankivell had made a play at Sowakula, and so the automatic seven-pointer was awarded, and yellow card waved.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens races away to score his early second-half try at Yarrow Stadium.

Match rating

6/10. It was a tense, low-scoring affair in the first half, then thanks to Taranaki’s third-quarter explosion, it never really remained close, with it too big a task for Tasman to come back, even if they enjoyed 61% possession, 57% territory and made only 86 tackles to 188.

MVP

Potroz’s injection off the pine proved pivotal for Taranaki, with the 31-year-old, who played Major League Rugby earlier in the year, showing all his nous with a smart and dangerous running, passing and kicking game. He even reeled off a 50-22 kick late-on for good measure.

The big picture

It’s season over for Tasman, who had looked good before this third loss on the bounce, while second-seeded Taranaki have set up a semifinal in New Plymouth next weekend against last year’s runners-up Canterbury, who beat Auckland 29-24 in their quarterfinal clash in Christchurch on Friday night.