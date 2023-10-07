New Zealand Rugby to review protocol breach by East Coast in fiery pre-match haka

New Zealand Rugby will be reviewing the haka protocol breach by the East Coast rugby team, but can’t yet say what, if any, sanctions will be handed down.

In what was a fiery prelude to their Heartland Championship Meads Cup semifinal loss to South Canterbury in Pleasant Point on Saturday, East Coast performed their haka, then advanced over the halfway line and squared off face-to-face with their hosts, who returned serve with their own challenge.

They were spine-tingling scenes showcasing the great passion that exists in the deep roots of the provincial game, and while tempers threatened to boilover and words were exchanged, the teams separated and the contest kicked off without incident, the crowd having clearly loved the pre-show.

However, East Coast were in clear breach of New Zealand Rugby’s protocol when it comes to cultural challenges, and come Monday’s competition debrief their actions will go under the microscope, as the governing body look to avoid a repeat scenario which could easily get out of hand on any other occasion.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ngāti Porou East Coast’s Taane Paki, left, and South Canterbury’s Siu Kakala go head-to-head during the haka before the Meads Cup semifinal match in Pleasant Point on Saturday.

In a statement to Stuff, NZR said teams are “required to follow cultural challenge protocols in all domestic competitions as outlined in the relevant competition manual”.

“As a general rule, the team performing its haka is required to start and remain behind their respective 10-metre line. A minimum distance of 10 metres also applies between teams performing cultural challenges.

“Teams are reminded about these protocols in the lead up to games and again by the referee on match day.

“NZR will review the haka from the Ngāti Porou East Coast and South Canterbury match next week and advise next steps thereafter.”

Saturday’s referee, Nick Hogan, looked as interested a spectator as anyone else at the ground, getting a close-up view of things, without trying to intervene.

East Coast’s intensity then continued during the match, the visitors running out to a 17-3 lead early in the second half, as a big upset looked on the cards.

But South Canterbury, who are two-time defending champions, and haven’t lost a game since 2019, fought back strongly, capitalising on two East Coast third-quarter yellow cards to pile on 31 unanswered points and surge to a 34-17 victory.

They will face Whanganui in next Saturday’s final at the Temuka Domain after the Butcher Boys downed Thames Valley 38-3 in the other semifinal, at Cooks Gardens.