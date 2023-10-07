Watch: South Canterbury and East Coast go face-to-face in passionate haka standoff

East Coast advance to meet South Canterbury challenge before Meads Cup semifinal in Pleasant Point.

The passion of the Heartland Championship was on display as the South Canterbury v East Coast semifinal of the Meads Cup threatened to erupt before the game even started on Saturday.

As South Canterbury performed their haka to lay down their challenge, the East Coast squad advanced over the halfway line to go face-to-face with their rivals.

As South Canterbury completed their haka, tempers looked like they would boil over as players exchanged words.

However, the teams separated and the game kicked off without incident.

New Zealand Rugby might take a dim view of the incident, but the supporters at Pleasant Point clearly enjoyed the moment and gave both sides a round of applause.

The intensity continued during the contest, with East Coast firing up in the first half to take a 10-3 into the break.

However, South Canterbury fought their way back into the contest to surge home for a 34-17 victory.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury will play Whanganui in the finals of the Meads Cup.

They will face Whanganui in the final of the Meads Cup, after the Butcher Boys downed Thames Valley 38-3 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

In the Lochore Cup semifinals, Poverty Bay beat North Otago 40-35 in Oamaru, while West Coast also won on the road, winning 33-27 against Wairarapa Bush.