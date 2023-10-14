Birthday boy Chase Tiatia the hat-trick hero as Hawke's Bay surge into NPC final

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hawke’s Bay 25 (Chase Tiatia tries 22min, 39min, 54min; Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, 2 pen) Wellington 24 (Billy Proctor try 47min, Dominic Ropeti try 80min, Riley Higgins try 80+4 min; Aidan Morgan con, pen, Ruben Love 2 con). HT: 18-3

Yellow cards: Brad Shields (Wellington) 17th min, Sam Wye (Hawke’s Bay) 80th min

Birthdays don’t get much better than this.

It might not have been a milestone one, but Chase Tiatia found every way to make his 28th a memorable one, after scoring a hat-trick of tries and powering Hawke’s Bay into a maiden top-divison NPC decider, as the Magpies blew away defending champions Wellington in their semifinal in the capital on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Magpies will travel to face second-seeded Taranaki in next weekend’s decider, having extended this late-season winning run to five thanks to a gutsy 25-24 victory in the howling wind at Sky Stadium.

Just a fortnight after they had ended Wellington’s 19-game winning run in the competition with a 20-18 Ranfurly Shield-claiming victory at the same venue, Hawke’s Bay – who had only lost to the Lions in four of their last 12 meetings (two draws) – this time slammed shut the top qualifiers’ hopes of back-to-back crowns.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Chase Tiatia scored a hat-trick of tries in Hawke’s Bay’s NPC semifinal win over Wellington at Sky Stadium.

And they by no means had things handed to them, the visitors, who had to overcome the late injury withdrawals of former All Blacks halfback Brad Weber – who would have gone past his father Neil in playing his 50th game for the province – and loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.

No matter, the Magpies had superman – aka Tiatia – in their ranks, as the man who started his provincial career in the capital as a teenager, tormented his former side with a barnstorming birthday display.

The former Chiefs, Hurricanes and now Western Force Super Rugby rep was at his brilliant best in the No 12 jersey, in a heroic 68 minutes before he was allowed to walk to the bench.

The game ended a one-pointer, but it was all too little too late for the Lions, who were undone by their own errors as they tried to fling the ball wide in the testing conditions, as well as the immense pressure put on by the Magpies in all facets.

Hawke’s Bay enjoyed just 40% possession and 45% territory, logged 48 more tackles and made just 267 metres compared to Wellington’s 562, but they got the better of set-piece time, and they also had massively willing runners – No 8 Devan Flanders and fullback Lolagi Visinia in particular – in a high-collision contest which had players leaving left, right and centre to the blood bin early.

Brad Shields was one first-quarter casualty, yellow-carded for head-on-head contact with Nick Grigg, and the Wellington No 8 was unable to re-enter the game, after failing his HIA, though making his disgust fully known to the independent match doctor.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Lolagi Visinia made a heap of barnstorming runs for the Magpies.

Hawke’s Bay then made their one-man advantage count, with Tiatia profiting post-lineout and claiming a brilliant opening try of the contest in the 22nd minute.

And after the silky second-five had surged long-range for his double late in the half, the Magpies had a very handy 18-3 advantage with them in the sheds.

Wellington gave themselves hope when Billy Proctor produced a fine finish seven minutes into the second stanza, but when Hawke’s Bay’s restart bounced over the touchline, they were immediately back under pressure.

And not long later it was that man Tiatia punishing them again, this time powering onto a lovely Tyrone Thompson back-flick offload and burrowing over in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, South Canterbury made it a hat-trick of titles in the Heartland Championship on Saturday, with a 40-30 win over Whanganui in the Meads Cup final in Temuka – their 31st victory in a row.

The home side fought back from a 15-6 deficit late in the first half to lead 23-15 at the break, and while Whanganui – the only other side to achieve a hat-trick in the competition that started in 2006 (2015-2017) closed to 33-30 inside the final 10 minutes, Solomone Lavaka barged over for a 76th minute try, sparking a pitch invasion from delirious home fans.

The big moment

Mark down Tiatia’s second try as the most crucial. Peter Umaga-Jensen had the ball ripped from his grasp by Folau Fakatava, and after Flanders collected and superbly offloaded, the birthday boy had 60 metres in front of him, and no-one was catching him down the left flank. That was right on the stroke of halftime, and with Lincoln McClutchie’s brilliant conversion, the Magpies had a 15-point buffer at the break.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Devan Flanders was high-energy and gave a crucial ball for Chase Tiatia’s second try.

Match rating

7/10. A one-point game in a semifinal might deserve a higher score, though the scoreboard flattered the Lions in the end, as they left their run too late. In what were tricky conditions, the players did pretty well to put on a spectacle.

MVP

Who else? Tiatia is fully deserving of a big birthday cake after that display. Stout on defence, then when the opportunities presented, he was crafty with his footwork, powerful in contact, and oh so quick in open space, proving ulta-elusive, and the real spark plug for the Magpies.

The big picture

Wellington never looked like being stopped in this campaign, yet Hawke’s Bay proved their kryptonite twice in the space of three weeks on their home ground. The Magpies will march on to face Taranaki, who beat Canterbury 23-16 in Friday night’s first semifinal, in the decider, which be at Yarro Stadium in New Plymouth at 2.05pm next Saturday.