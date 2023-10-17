South Canterbury Rugby hunts pitch-invading Meads Cup final spectators

Celebrating South Canterbury spectators invade the playing area as their team scores late in the Meads Cup final against Whanganui at the Temuka Domain.

The behaviour of spectators who stormed the field during Saturday’s Meads Cup rugby final has been slammed by the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union (SCRFU), which has apologised to the visiting Whanganui Rugby Union.

A group of spectators ran onto the Temuka Oval following a 75th minute South Canterbury try, which proved to be the match winner. The spectators mobbed South Canterbury players, and shoved and jostled Whanganui players out of the way.

“South Canterbury Rugby does not condone the type of behaviour that was shown by a group of spectators” as the home side sealed a third-straight Meads Cup win with a 40-30 victory over Whanganui at the Temuka Domain, Tim Hyde-Smith, chief executive of SCRFU, said on Tuesday.

The Whanganui Rugby Union has signalled its intention to file a formal complaint to New Zealand Rugby.

In scoring the try, with five minutes left on the clock, South Canterbury made a match-winning break, after they had held to that point a narrow 33-30 lead.

The spectators mobbed the SC players, shoving and jostling Whanganui players out of the way, which saw the visitor’s substitutes bench cleared and running about 50 metres towards the mob's celebrations.

Players did well to keep their cool during the melee. The match eventually finished several minutes later without incident.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Spectators run on to the Temuka Domain after South Canterbury’s Solomone Lavaka scored during the Meads Cup final against Whanganui in Temuka.

“We would like to apologise to the Whanganui Rugby players, coaches, management, families, executive and community,” Hyde-Smith said.

“We also extend an apology to the supporters of South Canterbury who were at the game on Saturday, and anyone caught up in this unacceptable behaviour.

“The matter is being taken very seriously by SCRFU, and we will be reviewing match footage in an attempt to identify those involved.”

Bridget Belsham, chief executive of Whanganui Rugby, said the incident was “an extremely serious and disappointing end to what was a competitive game”.

“I have a duty of care to our players and for that reason a formal complaint is being submitted to NZR over the coming days regarding the incident,” Belsham said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury forward Solomone Lavaka is swamped by spectators who ran on to the Temuka Domain after he scored against Whanganui in the Meads Cup rugby final.

“I understand South Canterbury Rugby is investigating the events that occurred during the game and Whanganui Rugby supports that process.

“The South Canterbury team, along with their coaches and chief executive, Tim Hyde-Smith, have all conveyed their heartfelt apologies for the incident that occurred on Saturday.

“We sincerely appreciate their acknowledgement of the situation.”

Hyde-Smith said while there were several steps in place to manage the event, “unfortunately a group of individuals chose to behave in a way which is not consistent with the values of our union or Heartland Rugby”.

“South Canterbury Rugby has begun a review process to improve management of further matches, and we look forward to returning to our home ground of Fraser Park in 2024.”

All South Canterbury’s home matches in the 2022 and 2023 Heartland Championship have been spread across smaller rural grounds at Waimate, Fairlie, Geraldine, Pleasant Point and Temuka as the SCRFU’s Fraser Park headquarters undergo an $8.3 million upgrade.

New Zealand Rugby, and the police, who interviewed some spectators after the incident, have also been approached for comment.

Sky Sport East Coast players advance to meet the South Canterbury challenge before the Meads Cup semifinal in Pleasant Point.

The incident came a week after a haka performance by Ngāti Porou East Coast, before its Meads Cup semifinal against South Canterbury in Pleasant Point, created controversy

NZ Rugby confirmed it was reviewing the haka protocol breach by East Coast when it advanced over the halfway line and squared off face-to-face with South Canterbury players, who then produced their own challenge.

NZ Rugby has also been asked for an update on this review.