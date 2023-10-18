Assault investigation in wake of rugby's Meads Cup final incident

Watch celebrating South Canterbury spectators invade the playing area as their team scores late in the Meads Cup final against Whanganui at the Temuka Domain.

Police are investigating a report of assault after a group spectators stormed onto the field during the Meads Cup rugby final, in Temuka, on Saturday.

The behaviour of those involved was strongly criticised by both the South Canterbury and Whanganui rugby unions on Tuesday, with police adding it was “not what police expect from fans attending games” on Wednesday.

A 75th minute South Canterbury try, which proved to be the match winner, sparked the charge and Whanganui players were shoved and jostled out of the way as spectators rushed to celebrate with home side players.

The incident also saw the Whanganui substitutes bench cleared as they ran up to 50 metres towards the mob in support of surrounded teammates.

Players did well to keep their cool during the melee. The match eventually finished several minutes later without incident.

"Police have received one report of an assault following a disorder incident involving some members of the crowd," a police spokesperson said.

"Staff are in the initial stages of enquiry in relation to this report and will be following up with those involved.

"In our initial response to the disorder incident, police dispersed the crowd quickly and spoke to those involved.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police move in to talk to spectators after fans stormed the field during the Heartland Championship Meads Cup final between South Canterbury and Whanganui at the Temuka Oval.

"The behaviour on Saturday is not what police expect from fans attending games and staff will be working to prevent any future incidents."

The spokesperson said the message was simple - "think before you act".

"Enjoy the game and allow others to do the same, there is no place for violence."

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith, in apologising to officials, players and other fans, said they did not condone the type of behaviour that was shown by the group of spectators.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Spectators storm the playing field with five minutes left in the Heartland Championship rugby final for the Meads Cup after South Canterbury scored a late try to set up a 40-30 win over Whanganui.

The Whanganui Rugby Union said it intends to file a formal complaint to New Zealand Rugby with its chief executive, Bridget Belsham, saying the incident was “an extremely serious and disappointing end to what was a competitive game”.

Hyde-Smith said while there were several steps in place to manage the event, “unfortunately a group of individuals chose to behave in a way which is not consistent with the values of our union or Heartland Rugby”.

“The matter is being taken very seriously by SCRFU, and we will be reviewing match footage in an attempt to identify those involved.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’s Solomone Lavaka is surrounded by spectators disrupting rugby’s Heartland Championship Meads Cup final after he scored in the 75th minute.

“South Canterbury Rugby has begun a review process to improve management of further matches, and we look forward to returning to our home ground of Fraser Park in 2024.”

All South Canterbury’s home matches in the 2022 and 2023 Heartland Championship have been spread across smaller rural grounds at Waimate, Fairlie, Geraldine, Pleasant Point and Temuka as the SCRFU’s Fraser Park headquarters undergo an $8.3 million upgrade.

NZ Rugby have been approached for comment.