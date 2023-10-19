NZ Rugby assists in Meads Cup unruly crowd investigation

Celebrating South Canterbury spectators invade the playing area as their team scores late in the Meads Cup final against Whanganui at the Temuka Domain.

Condemnation of the poor crowd behaviour late in the Meads Cup rugby final in Temuka has extended to the sport’s governing body in New Zealand.

Steve Lancaster, New Zealand Rugby’s general manager for community rugby, said on Wednesday night that the governing body was aware of the incident and was “extremely disappointed in the actions of those involved”.

The behaviour of the spectators who invaded part of the playing area late in the match has already been strongly criticised by South Canterbury and Whanganui rugby unions and police, who are also investigating a claim of assault.

Whanganui players were shoved and jostled out of the way by South Canterbury supporters, who rushed onto the field to celebrate with the home side’s players after lock Solomone Lavaka​ had scored the match-sealing try in the 75th minute.

NZ Rugby confirmed it had also provided video footage of the incident to the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union (SCRFU) and “a complainant who has been in touch with SCRFU”.

Lancaster said these types of issues were increasing in frequency at sporting events in New Zealand. “It is unacceptable.”

ALAN LEE/Photosport Steve Lancaster of NZ Rugby says the governing body is “extremely disappointed” in the actions of those involved in the pitch invasion during the Meads Cup final in Temuka.

“There have been hundreds of Heartland [Championship] rugby matches over many years with no issues, and this was a small group ruining the experience for the majority.

“Heartland rugby finals are a special experience for fans and players, and we want that to continue.

“It would be a shame for the actions of that group to impact how these fixtures are delivered in the future.”

Police confirmed the assault report investigation on Wednesday, saying: “The behaviour on Saturday is not what police expect from fans attending games, and staff will be working to prevent any future incidents.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Spectators charge onto the Temuka Oval after South Canterbury scored a try with five minutes remaining in the Meads Cup final against Whanganui.

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith​, in apologising to officials, players and other fans, said the union did not condone the type of behaviour that was shown by the group of spectators.

“The matter is being taken very seriously by SCRFU, and we will be reviewing match footage in an attempt to identify those involved,” he said.

The Whanganui Rugby Football Union intended to file a formal complaint to NZ Rugby, with chief executive Bridget Belsham​ saying the incident was “an extremely serious and disappointing end to what was a competitive game”.

South Canterbury won the Meads Cup final 40-30 to complete a three-peat of Heartland Championship wins.