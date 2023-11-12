West Coast's Steve Soper on 'special' Lochore Cup win and why rugby hits are harder than streetstocks

West Coast’s Lochore Cup victory in the Heartland Championship was one of the feel-good sporting stories of 2023, so here at Stuff, we deemed it necessary to delve deeper, behind the scenes, into that history-making 23-20 victory over Poverty Bay.

Celebrated in many corners of New Zealand – outside of the wider Poverty Bay area of course – the West Coast famously lifted their first provincial rugby title in the union's 133-year history, on October 15.

We tracked down captain and industrious loose forward Steve Soper – who it turns out is actually from Nelson – to chat out being accepted as an outsider, find out who were the stars on John Sturgeon Park that day, and in the hours after, plus why rugby is more physical than his summer passion of streetstock racing.

A diesel mechanic by day, who has played more than 100 games for Nelson club Wanderers and turned out for Grey Valley on the Coast, Soper, 29, first played for the West Coast, as an import, on recommendation from his good mate Jesse Pitman-Joass back in 2017.

In a lucky break, Soper, who also represents the Nelson Knights streetstock team, was close to pulling the pin on representative rugby before this season, but thankfully for him, he was there to lift the trophy in a now iconic sporting moment for the West Coast.

New Zealand Rugby West Coast rugby legend Troy Tauwhare and captain Steven Soper lift the Lochore Cup in front of their history-making side.

What did winning the first ever provincial title mean to the playing group but also the West Coast community?

It was massive. We’ve had a few finals over the last few years, but this year felt a wee bit different. We had massive support from the community down there, so it was a huge occasion.

West Coast led 23-0 at half-time before Poverty Bay scored 20 points in the second half, there must have been some nervous times?

It wasn’t panic stations as such. Watching their games, Poverty Bay had been firing back in the second half but there was one point I can remember where we were all looking up at the scoreboard, but we just had to keep focus as best we could.

West Coast crowds in Greymouth aren’t the biggest, but they could lay claim to being the most passionate. How special were those moments after full-time?

Really special actually, I almost had a bit of a tear running down my face there for a bit, but had to rein it in. I think it was just the rain actually, but there were a lot of emotions going through the body and mind. It was awesome.

New Zealand Rugby West Coast Rugby captain Steven Soper lifts the Lochore Cup after the Heartland final in Greymouth.

With five seasons playing for the West Coast, you’re probably about 20 more off being considered a true blue local, or does leading the team to victory grant you an exemption?

I’d like to think that I’m classed as a local down there nowadays. I know the community well enough now I think.

It was a Sunday final, so when did the party finish up?

It was not too bad by the Coast standards, I thought. We rolled through Monday night and that was about it for me.

Must have been some special performances on field and off over the weekend?

I can’t go past good mate Tyler Kearns (loosehead prop), he was outstanding in the final. Everyone played well, but if I had to single one out, he would be my man. Troy Tauwhare (West Coast centurion, hooker and assistant coach) was probably best afterwards, he must have been a bit dry as he was having a couple more beers on Tuesday.

Rebecca Connor Maling/BM Photography Away from rugby, Steve Soper spends his summers speedway racing in the streetstock class.

Best player you’ve ever played with?

Probably not at the time, but Corey Flynn came over to the Coast a few years back and had a runaround and spread some knowledge. He knows it wasn’t his prime, but he’d be definitely up there.

Back in January, you finished third in the New Zealand streetstocks, a huge achievement, plus picked up the Nelson club champs at the weekend, it’s been quite the 2023 so far?

Yeah, must have been my time to have a bit of luck roll in, this year. It’s definitely not a year I’ll forget about very quickly.

Streetstock racing is a contact grade where your opposition can take you out, but when your car was wounded, your Nelson clubmate Cody McCarrison pushed you to that 3nz number?

Yeah, he pushed me home for the last five or six laps of the third heat. It was bloody good, I’ve raced with Cody for a lot of years. He’s always got my back, and I’ve always got his, so that was another example of that.

Rebecca Connor Maling/BM Photography Steve Soper runs the 3nz number after finishing third at the New Zealand championships in January.

What are the hardest hits, rugby or streetstocks?

It would be rugby for sure. Cars bend but bodies on bodies is different, especially out there nowadays. There’s a lot of big boys running around.

The 1nz number the New Zealand champion gets to run is as big as it gets in speedway. So what would be bigger, that or the Lochore Cup final?

It would definitely be the Lochore I think, being the first time in more than 130 years there’s not much I would trade for that.