New Zealand Rugby needs more time to decide on future of Mitre 10 Cup

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) needs more time to make a decision on the future of the men’s national provincial competition.

However, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed the Farah Palmer Cup would revert to its old model in 2021, and the Heartland Championship would return in its usual form after a year off.

The Farah Palmer Cup was this year revamped, with the teams splitting into north and south pools, a model mooted for the men’s provincial competition.

It remains unclear exactly when a decision will be made on the Mitre 10 Cup, but Robinson indicated it could be post Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Judgment day for provincial rugby as New Zealand Rugby board decides on its future

* New Zealand Rugby considering major revamp of the Mitre 10 Cup

* World Cup redemption on Jack Goodhue's mind when signing three-year extension

* Coronavirus: Rugby bosses fretting over Covid-crippled Heartland Championship



“We’ve established the fact that we’re going to reach out to our stakeholders in the very near future and we're working on a basic principle, the same number of teams, played across the same window, look at a couple of different options and share those in a little more detail and work through with our key stakeholders,” he said.

The Players’ Association and broadcaster Sky are the key stakeholders with which Robinson said they had made progress with in recent weeks.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson.

Regardless what decision is made, Robinson confirmed provincial unions (PUs) were set for an approximate 10 per cent cut in funding next year.

Granted a $5.41m investment from the government as part of the Covid-19 recovery package, NZR typically dishes out $30 million annually to the 26 PUs, with amounts varying from union to union depending on various factors, including registered playing numbers.

Just how the Mitre 10 Cup looks beyond this year has been the big question in recent months, given NZR and PUs have been entertaining a major revamp since early November, including potentially splitting the 14-team competition into North and South pools.

The current format, which includes a premiership and championship with a promotion-relegation system, has been in play since 2011, but a review into the provincial game, known as the Nga Miro Report, recommended changes.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Otago and Northland will both remain in the championship section of the NPC next year, if the current model remains.

Asked if change was imminent, Robinson was noncommittal but said one thing was clear, there wasn’t 100 per cent unanimity across the board.

“Which is why we have to take a little more time now, work through with our stakeholders and finalise that.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hawke's Bay won the championship section of this year's Mitre 10 Cup.

Canterbury coach Reuben Thorne and Wellington counterpart Leo Crowley have both expressed a desire for the premiership and championship model to be axed, meaning all 14 teams are eligible to win the title.

Robinson said he’d heard both sides of the argument, with those keen for the promotion/relegation format to remain arguing it allows more teams to feature in playoff rugby.

“There’s pros and cons, depending who you talk to.

“We’re going back with a whole range of information and documents to PUs in the middle of next week, and then we’ll see feedback on that.”

Mike Scott Over the years Richie McCaw's game evolved to complete one of the finest careers in rugby history.

Facing a $40 million financial hit in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, slashing costs was primarily behind exploring a major revamp, although dwindling crowds and a general drop in interest also played a part.

It’s understood the north-south option would save about $700,000 on travel and accommodation in the men’s NPC.

However, with the Farah Palmer Cup reverting to its old form, it seems unlikely the men’s competition will go down the north-south road.

“It’s a critical competition in our pathway, it’s absolutely fundamental, and we’ve been very clear over the years it’s a really important juncture for players to come in and get opportunity and exposure to high levels of the game,” Robinson said.

“But, yes, in terms of future sustainability of the game, there has to me some measures taken around making it more sustainable, and it will provide development pathways.”