Heartland unions issue plea for NZ Rugby's Silver Lake deal to be approved

After a horror weekend of injuries, Aaron Smith says Super Rugby Aotearoa is 'brutal' on the players, and he is looking forward to a more 'balanced' competition in 2022.

The 12 Heartland provincial unions have gone public to reveal why NZ Rugby should secure a deal with US investment firm Silver Lake.

NZ Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association are still locked in mediation about a potential deal with Silver Lake, who are understood to be seeking a deal for up to 15 percent of the All Blacks’ commercial rights.

The deal, which could potentially be worth up to $465 million to NZ Rugby, should help future proof the game at all levels in New Zealand but the NZRPA have moved to block it from going ahead until they get more detail.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

NZ Rugby and the NZRPA entered mediation late last month. The deal must be signed off by the NZRPA, in conjunction with the majority - if not all - 26 provincial unions around the country.

A vote on the issue will be held at NZ Rugby’s annual meeting on April 29.

A letter from the NZRPA, which was signed by senior All Blacks to outline concerns about the Silver Lake deal, were sent to NZ Rugby in January.

Since the mediation process between NZ Rugby and NZRPA began, neither party has stated whether they have come close to reaching an agreement.

Heartland secretariat chairperson Bridget Belsham said the 12 Heartland provincial unions wanted to let the New Zealand public know they supported the Silver Lake deal because “we believe it is time for our views to be heard’’.

The statement by Belsham on behalf of the Heartland unions was sent to media on Friday afternoon to express their desire to see the US private equity giant be allowed to agree terms with NZ Rugby.

Belsham, who is also the Wanganui Rugby Football Union CEO, said all Heartland chairs and CEOs had approved the press release.

Few details have been revealed about the mediation between NZ Rugby and the NZRPA and Belsham hadn’t been privy to any details because it was subject to confidentiality.

However, she hoped the 2 parties could come to an agreement for the sake of the game beneath the professional tiers.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Players association boss Rob Nichol and his organisation are still in mediation with NZ Rugby about the Silver Lake proposal.

“We just felt we are a couple of weeks out from the AGM and we know there is a mediation that is happening at the moment,’’ Belsham said.

“We just felt it was a good time for us to go out and re-emphasise the importance of the community game in this deal, and the future of rugby.

“We would be concerned if it (the Silver Lake deal) didn’t go through. We see some huge benefits for the community game. That is why we put the release out.’’

Asked if the Heartland unions should be anxious that the mediation between NZ Rugby and the NZRPA continues to drag on, Belsham said they had to trust the parties would come to an agreement.

Tom Lee/Stuff East Coast, pictured performing a haka before a Heartland game, would benefit from the Silver Lake deal.

“I wouldn’t say it is a nervous time,’’ she said. “We have got faith with NZ Rugby and what they are going through. NZRPA are there to represent their aspect of the game, and the professional players.’’

Representatives from the Heartland unions had attended the NZ Rugby roadshows as their representatives travelled the country, in addition to logging into conference calls and a conference in Auckland.

“They (NZ Rugby) have had a very robust consultation process, so we are not concerned that we have not been party to that,’’ Belsham added.

“NZ Rugby and Silver Lake have been very open and transparent throughout.

“If we didn’t support this deal, this media release wouldn’t have gone out. The governance rights are going to stay with NZ Rugby. We are not going to lose control of our game.

“The investment is going to be for the future of the game.’’

READ THE HEARTLAND PROVINCIAL UNION LETTER HERE:

Today, all 12 Heartland Provincial Unions want to unanimously express their public support for the proposed Silver Lake partnership with NZ Rugby.

“We believe it is time for our views to be heard because rugby for all of our players and participants starts in our communities and Heartland Rugby is all about community rugby.

“The grassroots level of the game is the cornerstone of rugby in New Zealand and we see the Silver Lake partnership with NZ Rugby, vital in ensuring community rugby survives” said Heartland Secretariat, Chairperson, Bridget Belsham.

As custodians of the community game in their individual regions, the Heartland Provincial Unions represent a significant number of Clubs & Schools. Funding is required to ensure the important development pathways and participation programmes are available to support & grow the game in our regions.

Rugby is facing immense challenges and investment into the community game must happen now. There are more than 150,000 rugby players in New Zealand and millions of fans. “We believe this opportunity deserves our unconditional support and is required to secure the long-term future of rugby in our country”.