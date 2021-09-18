Northland v Tasman live - National Provincial Championship, round three

16:30, Sep 18 2021

Northland take on defending champions Tasman at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium.

Northland’s Tamati Tua makes a break during their 48-14 defeat to Taranaki at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium last month.
Dave Rowland/Getty Images
Northland’s Tamati Tua makes a break during their 48-14 defeat to Taranaki at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium last month.