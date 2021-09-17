The simple recipe behind Billy Harmon's rise since moving to the Highlanders

There’s no great secret behind Billy Harmon’s rise since signing with the Highlanders ahead of the 2021 season.

He just needed an opportunity to strap the boots on and play week after week, which is exactly what the Christchurch-born Canterbury flanker did after the Crusaders didn’t offer him a new contract after the 2020 season.

His form was eye-catching for the Dunedin-based franchise, too, proving he was much more than a loose forward who could get around the paddock.

Playing with what he called a “chip on his shoulder” after the Highlanders tipped over the Crusaders in Christchurch, he was a menace at the breakdown, ironically an area his old side at times struggled in after Tom Christie dislocated his shoulder early in the year.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury bolstered by All Black Braydon Ennor and Waisake Naholo

* Loose forward Cullen Grace to miss Canterbury's NPC campaign

* Former All Black Waisake Naholo signs with Canterbury for NPC

* Mitre 10 Cup: Canterbury and Crusaders wing Manasa Mataele done for season



“Just so grateful for that opportunity. It's really changed my career,” Harmon said ahead of Canterbury’s NPC clash against Waikato in Hamilton on Friday.

“Just having that opportunity, the coaches down there, the environment down there, they just backed me 100 per cent to just go out there and do what I do.”

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon is congratulated by halfback Aaron Smith after scoring a game during the 2021 Super Rugby season.

With long-time Crusaders fetcher Matt Todd gone, Harmon only played three games (two starts) in his last year at the Crusaders, as Christie became the regular No 7.

Harmon got the call from the Highlanders, and when the Crusaders contracting situation didn’t allow for them to keep him – something coach Scott Robertson later admitted he wanted to do – he headed south.

“For me, just the change of environment, change of cities. I've lived in Christchurch my whole life, so I haven't really experienced too much else,” Harmon said.

“I think, for me, it was just getting more exposure. This whole season that’s just been, I think I played the same amount I did over three years with the Crusaders. That in itself is going to be massive for anyone's game.”

Having injured his ankle training with the Māori All Blacks in July, Harmon was one of four loose forwards dearly missed in Canterbury’s first two games of the season.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Billy Harmon, centre, and his Canterbury teammates at training in Christchurch last week.

With Christie and Cullen Grace, who won’t feature at all due to shoulder injuries, and Harmon and captain Reed Prinsep (calf) sidelined, the red and blacks were bullied by Auckland in their season-opening loss, before they barely scraped past the Turbos days before the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown stalled the competition.

The good news for Canterbury is both Harmon and Prinsep are over their injuries and will start against table-topping Waikato, as will former All Blacks flyer Waisake Naholo.

Hooker Brodie McAlister (elbow) and prop Tamaiti Williams (calf) will miss the game, but otherwise the team co-coached by Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown has come out of lockdown with a decent bill of health.

Naholo, whose well documented problematic knee results in him having it heavily strapped, got through 40 minutes against the Turbos, and is set for his first start for his new province.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury captain Reed Prinsep is back from injury after missing his team's first two games.

“Really well. He's a real professional...everything he has done here he's done to the letter of the law, it's exciting to have him in the team, he adds a dimension,” Brown said.

Canterbury, having barely survived relegation last year, almost blew a hefty lead against the Turbos in their last game, and are under no illusions they will have to be significantly better if they’re to crack the top four in a fiercely competitive premiership.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Waisake Naholo will on Saturday make his first start for Canterbury.

“We've just focussed on relaunching the year, used the lockdown well, guys are really engaged, had a really good think about things. We've been able to add a little bit of excitement by just reconfiguring a few things, and we're excited to put it into play on Friday,” Brown said.

Waikato v Canterbury

Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Kickoff: 7.05pm, Friday

Waikato: Matty Lansdown, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Bailyn Sullivan, Louis Rogers, Beaudein Waaka, Fletcher Smith, Xavier Roe, Jack Lam, Mitch Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Laghlan McWhannell, James Tucker, George Dyer, Steven Misa, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Sam Cooper, Ollie Norris, Rob Cobb, Hamilton Burr, Liam Messam, Cortez Ratima, D’Angelo Leuila, Tepaea Cook-Savage.

Canterbury: Josh McKay, Cameron Bailey, Isaiah Punivai, Rameka Poihipi, Waisake Naholo, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Henry Stowers, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep (c), Sam Darry, Luke Romano, Oli Jager, Shilo Klein, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Sam Stewart, Finlay Brewis, Fletcher Newell, Daniel Johnson, Corey Kellow, Jono Kitto, Jack Debreczeni, Dallas McLeod.