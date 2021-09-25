Manawatū v Northland recap – National Provincial Championship, round four

Manawatū beat Northland 31-19 in a National Provincial Championship clash in Palmerston North.

Aaron Smith made aw winning return with Manawatū as the Turbos saw off plucky Northland 31-19 in Palmerston North.
