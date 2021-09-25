Southland v Canterbury live - National Provincial Championship, round four

16:00, Sep 25 2021

Southland take on Canterbury in a National Provincial Championship at Invercargill's Rugby Park.

Southland Stags captain Tony Lamborn goes on the charge against Bay of Plenty earlier this season.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Southland Stags captain Tony Lamborn goes on the charge against Bay of Plenty earlier this season.