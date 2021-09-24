NPC talking points: Time quickly running out for Auckland teams to rejoin

Auckland Player Bryce Heem in action against Tasman in round two of the NPC.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is clinging on to the prospect of the NPC running in full, but a truncated competition is looking more and more likely by the day.

October 8 was the latest date NZR wanted Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau back in the mix to avoid major disruption, but that’s now out of the question with Auckland set to remain at alert level 3 until at least October 5.

With their bid to relocate the three teams when Auckland moved to level 3 shot down by the government, NZR must now hope the country’s biggest city moves to level 2 on October 5, far from a given as double-digit community cases continue to be detected every day.

All going well, the earliest the three teams could rejoin the competition appears to be October 15, with mid-week games set to be utilised to play catchup.

Given the competition must be completed by the end of November, that would only allow seven weeks to play eight regular season games, and squeeze in the premiership and championship semifinals and finals.

NZR has confirmed the draw – minus the Auckland teams – through round six (October 8-10), and will be eagerly anticipating the government’s alert level review on October 4.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Just when Counties Manukau and the two other Auckland teams will return to the NPC is unknown.

Should Auckland remain at alert level 3 beyond October 5, NZR will almost certainly have to start scrapping games, casting serious doubt on the three Auckland teams’ future in this year’s competition.

All Blacks watch

Keep an eye out for a couple of recent All Blacks captains when Manawatū and Canterbury name their sides on Friday.

Aaron Smith and Sam Whitelock remain in New Zealand, with Smith unlikely to play for the All Blacks again this year while he awaits the birth of his second child, and Whitelock not set to rejoin the team until they arrive in Washington ahead of their October 23 match against the USA.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sam Whitelock has been training with Canterbury this week, and could play for them before rejoining the All Blacks.

Whitelock, who remained in New Zealand after Bledisloe II for the arrival of his latest baby, has been training with Canterbury this week, and could front against Southland in Invercargill on Saturday afternoon.

Smith also hasn’t played since the All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies 57-22 in Auckland almost six weeks ago, but has moved into his family home in Feilding, and could run out for the Turbos against Northland in Palmerston North on Saturday.

William Booth/Photosport Kini Naholo, right, has been in outstanding form for Taranaki to start the NPC.

Taranaki’s resurgence

If Taranaki fans aren’t daring to believe yet, they almost certainly will if their side can topple Bay of Plenty in Tauranga on Sunday.

Unbeaten atop the championship, it would make it three from three against premiership sides this season, with just Waikato to play among the country’s top provincial unions.

It would also improve them to 4-0, matching the total number of wins they mustered in each of the past two campaigns, and double that of their miserable 2-8 season in 2018.

That, just a year after going 8-2 and topping the premiership standings at the end of the regular season, resulted in relegation for the 2014 champions.

However, with Stephen Perofeta and Kiniviliame Naholo shining, a return to the premiership looks a real possibility.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku scores one of his two tries against Northland in Whangarei last weekend.

Leicester Fainga’anuku’s early MVP charge

It’s safe to say Leicester Fainga’anuku has carried his immense Super Rugby form into Tasman’s NPC campaign.

Fresh from scoring a brace in Tasman’s 48-29 win against Northland, Fainga’anuku leads Stuff’s MVP race with eight points from three rounds.

ALL BLACKS 'It protects us all'. All Blacks show the vaccination process.

Stuff’s rugby writers assign MVP points on a 3-2-1 basis after every NPC game, as they did last year, when Auckland wing Salesi Rayasi’s 17 took out the honour (Fainga’anuku was third with 10 points).

Fainga’anuku, awarded maximum points after two of Tasman’s first three games, is well on his way to the tally, and leads Perofeta (six points) and dynamite Bay of Plenty wing Onisi Ratave (five).

In addition to his three tries and 129 metres with ball in hand, Fainga’anuku has seven try assists to his name.

The 21-year-old was considered unlucky by some to miss out on the All Blacks, after shining at both centre and wing for the Crusaders this year.

ROUND 4

FRIDAY

Tasman v Waikato

Venue: Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kickoff: 7.05pm

TAB odds: Tasman $1.27 Waikato $3.55

SATURDAY

Manawatū v Northland

Venue: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Kickoff: 2.05pm

TAB odds: Manawatū $1.34 Northland $3.05

Southland v Canterbury

Venue: Rugby Park, Invercargill

Kickoff: 4.05pm

TAB odds: Canterbury $1.10 Southland $6.30

SUNDAY

Wellington v Hawke’s Bay

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kickoff: 2.05pm

TAB odds: Wellington $1.46 Hawke’s Bay $2.55

Bay of Plenty v Taranaki

Venue: Tauranga Domain

Kickoff: 4.35pm

TAB odds: Bay of Plenty $1.56 Taranaki $2.30