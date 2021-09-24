Canterbury hopeful grounded All Black Sam Whitelock will play against Wellington

Sam Whitelock has been training with Canterbury since the beginning of the week.

Sam Whitelock won’t front for Canterbury this week, but there’s hope the grounded All Black will play for the red and blacks before rejoining the national side.

All Blacks orders prevented Canterbury co-coach Reuben Thorne from naming Whitelock in his side to face Southland in Invercargill on Saturday, despite the veteran training with them this week.

Whitelock hasn’t played since the All Blacks belted the Wallabies in Auckland almost six weeks ago, having remained in Christchurch for the birth of his latest baby.

He’s expected to remain with Canterbury for another fortnight, before rejoining the All Blacks for their northern tour, which kicks off with a test against the USA in Washington on October 23.

READ MORE:

* NPC talking points: Time quickly running out for Auckland teams to rejoin

* Southland Stags name debutants for Canterbury NPC showdown

* NPC: Referees admit blunder in Waikato v Canterbury conversion drama

* NPC power rankings: The show must go on without Auckland teams



Canterbury have a Covid-19 enforced bye next week, but Thorne is hopeful he will be available to play Wellington in the capital on October 8.

“That’s [his non selection] been driven from the All Blacks. They want him to get back in here and get a bit of contact training. He’s been great in our environment, just helping out, he’s got a lot of wisdom that he’s imparting with the younger players, just has a real good presence around the team,” Thorne said.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Canterbury coach Reuben Thorne, centre, flanked by Ben Funnell, left, and Fletcher Newell at Rugby Park last week.

“We are hopeful that he will be here for the next two weeks. Unfortunately, one of those weeks is a bye, but all going to plan we hope to have him available for Wellington.”

In the meantime, they have welcomed back hooker Brodie McAlister from injury, with the 24-year-old set to come off the bench at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury hooker Brodie McAlister dislocated his elbow during a pre-season match against Tasman in Hanmer in July.

McAlister dislocated his left-elbow during a pre-season game against Tasman in Hanmer and was set to miss the majority of the season.

However, having had his arm in a cast for six weeks, the Covid-19 enforced break in the competition had proved a blessing in disguise.

He watched the team’s nail-biting 20-19 win against Waikato last week from afar, in the “corner of the room with the old hands in my mouth”, and says the team is prepared for a torrid battle against the Stags.

“Just with the weather there, we might have to take it that way, shorten up our game, play through them a bit. We will have to do what we have to do to get the win.”

ALL BLACKS 'It protects us all'. All Blacks show the vaccination process.

Whitelock isn’t the only veteran helping out the youthful squad, with former Crusaders and Canterbury rake Ben Funnell also brought in since McAlister went down.

“He’s [Whitelock] brought a lot of professionalism, a lot more in the forwards. He and Ben Funnell have been huge in our group, getting around the young fellas and bringing that experience. Just bringing the energy,” McAlister said.

Canterbury v Southland

When: Saturday, 4.05pm

Where: Rugby Park, Invercargill

Canterbury: Jack Debreczeni, Cameron Bailey, Dallas McLeod, Rameka Poihipi, Waisake Naholo, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Henry Stowers, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep (c), Sam Darry, Luke Romano, Fletcher Newell, Sam Stewart, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Oli Jager, Daniel Johnson, Corey Kellow, Jono Kitto, Isaiah Punivai, Josh McKay.

Southland: Josh Moorby, Solomon Alaimalo, Isaac Te Tamaki, Matt Whaanga, Rory van Vugt, Marty Banks, Josh Renton, Tony Lamborn (c), Matthew James, Grayson Knapp, Joel Everson, Mike McKee, Chris Apoua, Greg Plesants-Tate, Joe Walsh. Reserves: Flynn Thomas, Paula Latu, Tom Ross, Dustin Coveney, Sione Misiloi, Lisati Milo-Harris, Marty McKenzie, Willie Tufui.