NPC power rankings: Taranaki's rise a reminder why competition needs overhaul

Taranaki wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored two tries against Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

OPINION: Watching Taranaki cut Bay of Plenty to pieces was just another reminder the competition format is overdue an overhaul.

To be fair, New Zealand Rugby pushed for change late last year, but ran out of time to convince key stakeholders to pull the trigger in time for the 2021 season.

Let’s hope the governing body can get a new format over the line for 2022, scrapping the premiership and championship format, which comes with a promotion-relegation system and has been in play since 2011, ensuring all 14 teams have a shot at winning the title.

Taranaki, who have beaten three premiership sides this year – Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Bay of Plenty – and look unstoppable atop the championship, sure look the best team in the country right now, yet can’t do better than finish eighth.

Last year, Hawke’s Bay made a case for being the best team in the country, but could do no better than win the bottom tier.

Here’s this week’s power rankings, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank the 14 sides after each round.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Taranaki loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula on the rampage against Bay of Plenty in Tauranga last weekend.

1. TARANAKI (4-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

So good were Taranaki at the weekend, the highlights package of their 55-28 demolition job of Bay of Plenty almost topped 10 minutes.

In a game Stephen Perofeta booted 20 points and ran amok, there’s a few contenders for try of the season in their bunch, five of which were scored by lethal finishers Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Vereniki Tikoisolomone and Kini Naholo.

Marty Melville/Photosport Hawkes Bays' Lolagi Visinia cuts loose against Wellington in the capital last week.

2. HAWKE’S BAY (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

Should be peeved at leaking a couple of late tries to let Wellington off the hook, but three straight wins –topped by their first away win against the Lions in 44 years – have more than buried their round one stinker against Taranaki.

Bring on their Ranfurly Shield defence against reigning champs Tasman Saturday week.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Reigning champions Tasman had a tough night at the office against Waikato in Nelson last week.

3. TASMAN (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

As ugly as their 39-22 defeat to Waikato was, there’s no need to panic in Mako country.

After all, the two time defending champions have had setbacks in the past – including a 29-0 hammering to Canterbury last year – and quickly got back on the horse.

The Stags are Blenheim bound this week.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Waikato midfielder Gideon Wrampling scores against Tasman in Nelson last week.

4. WAIKATO (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

It sure looked like the Mooloos bottled the frustration of their one-point defeat to Canterbury and took it to Nelson last Friday.

Their physical and relentless defence, highlighted by them tackling like demons and inflicting misery at the breakdown, was something else.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jack Debreczeni and Canterbury needed golden point to beat Southland in Invercargill last weekend.

5. CANTERBURY (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

Another week, another narrow win. That’s three on the trot by a combined seven points.

They’ll take it, but you get the feeling the disjointed Canterbury backs are going to have to click and put up some points at some stage.

6. AUCKLAND (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Aaron Smith helped the Turbos beat Northland in Palmerston North last weekend.

7. MANAWATŪ (2-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Have already doubled their win tally from last year, and were clearly already not the easy-beats of yesteryear before Aaron Smith joined them.

Otago ought to be on high alert ahead of their clash in Palmerston North on Saturday.

8. BAY OF PLENTY (1-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

An off-season full of recruiting wasn’t supposed to equal a stuttering 1-3 start for a team which looked poised to be a serious title threat this year.

It goes without saying that Saturday’s home game against fellow 1-3 side Wellington is crucial.

9. WELLINGTON (1-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

This team is far too good – on paper at least – to have dropped three straight games.

As bad as their second half capitulation against Waikato in round two was, their 31-28 defeat to Hawke’s Bay – a scoreline cushioned by two soft consolation tries – was worse.

William Booth/Getty Images Tom Donnelly coached Otago return to action this weekend after a prolonged break.

10. OTAGO (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

All the pre-season talk was around Otago being the championship favourites. Now, after an extra two weeks’ idol due to match ups with grounded Auckland teams, they can remind us why.

Easier said than done against the revitalised Aaron Smith powered Turbos.

11. NORTH HARBOUR (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

Joe Allison/Getty Images Southland’s Marty Banks missed a last minute shot at goal to beat Canterbury in Invercargill last weekend.

12. SOUTHLAND (0-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

Any guesses how many times Marty Banks has replayed the simple penalty attempt he pushed wide in the final minute of regulation against Canterbury last week?

The Stags’ 19-16 golden point defeat will burn deep. If ever there was a chance to win their first home game against Canterbury since 2003, Saturday, when rain and wind provided levelling conditions against a team loaded with Super Rugby players, that was it.

13. COUNTIES MANUKAU (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

14. NORTHLAND (0-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 14

Four games, four losses, 69 points for, 111 against. It’s tough reading for Taniwha fans, and it’s difficult to see where their first win might come from.