NZ Rugby launches third exemption request to get three Auckland teams back in NPC

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Eighteen are in Auckland, six in the Waikato.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has submitted a third application to be granted an exemption to get Auckland's three teams out of the city to resume the men's national provincial championship (NPC) in full.

Steve Lancaster, NZR’s general manager of community rugby, said this application was critical because it would be “incredibly challenging” to have Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour return to the NPC if they don’t get a decision from the Government before the end of this week.

Lancaster is still hopeful of resuming the NPC with its Auckland teams, while the city remains locked down at alert level 3 because of lingering Covid-19 cases in the community.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Auckland have not taken part in the NPC since the return after the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in August.

The Ministry of Health has already rejected two applications from NZR, which has launched a third request to get an exemption for the Auckland teams to cross the border and play NPC matches.

READ MORE:

* Auckland NPC teams granted permission to resume supervised training

* NPC talking points: Time quickly running out for Auckland teams to rejoin

* New Zealand Rugby refuses to give up on Auckland teams rejoining NPC

* Auckland, Counties-Manukau and North Harbour withdraw from Farah Palmer Cup



Lancaster, who spoke via Zoom on Tuesday, said they were confident it would be third time lucky with their latest application that will probably be their last.

“We are confident that the measures in the application will suffice with any concerns about risks to other team members or the public, allowing them to safely participate in the competition,” Lancaster said.

“We're not the judge of that. We're leaving it in the hands of the Ministry of Health, as we have done each time.

“We're mindful that the Government and its agencies are juggling lots of balls at the moment.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Counties Manukau and North Harbour clashed in round two before the lockdown.

Lancaster would not specify why their previous two applications were rejected, or give details about their third.

“We need to know by the end of this week,” he said of their latest request.

Monday’s alert level update leaves Auckland locked down at level 3 for an undefined period, albeit with the introduction of easing restrictions from 11:59pm on Tuesday, as outlined by the Government's “roadmap” for the city after seven weeks in lockdown.

The NPC was paused when the country went into a nationwide lockdown after the return of Covid-19 to the community in Auckland on August 16.

The three Auckland-based teams were last week granted permission to train (aerobic only) in supervised small groups, with sessions limited to 60 minutes.

Lancaster said they were willing to do whatever it takes to participate, but time is running out because each team has eight matches to complete in the original NPC schedule.

“We're at a critical point. Beyond this week, it becomes incredibly challenging for the Auckland teams to manage an adequate return-to-play period and rejoin the competition,” he said.

Another complicating factor is the departure of players and coaches to overseas clubs and franchises, who need to move on from the NPC for new contracts, and the delay is leading to an overlap of commitments.

The competition resumed without Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour on September 17 after the rest of the country – outside of Auckland – dropped to alert level 2.

Lancaster said the last date the finals could be played is November 27.

With no fixtures scheduled beyond this week, the returning Auckland teams would have to squash matches into less than six weeks from next weekend.

NZR had hoped they would be back playing by Friday to avoid major disruption to the draw, but that’s not happened. The earliest possible return could be next Friday (October 15).

Lancaster would not expand on how the draw might look if Auckland teams were permitted to rejoin the NPC.

He said they first needed clarity from the Government as the financial pinch because of the latest lockdown starts to hurt NZR and provincial unions.

The three Auckland-based Farah Palmer Cup teams were forced to withdraw from the women’s competition in August.