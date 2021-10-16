Canterbury v Hawke's Bay live - National Provincial Championship, round seven

16:30, Oct 16 2021

Canterbury take on Hawke’s Bay in a National Provincial Championship clash in Christchurch.

Henry Stowers of Canterbury charges forward during the round seven Bunnings NPC match against Hawke's Bay at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
Henry Stowers of Canterbury charges forward during the round seven Bunnings NPC match against Hawke's Bay at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.
Stuff